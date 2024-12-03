Eddie Alvarez Grills Jeremy Stephens in BKFC Faceoff: ‘You’ve Never Been a Champion!'
And just like that, the BKFC has a grudge match on their hands.
Former UFC and Bellator Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez returns to where it all started in Philadelphia when he meets Jeremy Stephens in the main event of Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25.
Stephens, the 34-fight UFC veteran, would show no love to Alvarez nor his hometown crowd in Philly, quickly turning heel at their first press conference on Tuesday.
Stephens Rips The City Of Philadelphia
2-0 so far in the BKFC with a notable win over Jimmie Rivera, Stephens took a shot at Alvarez for his last performance turned in against "Platinum" Mike Perry where he was simply "outdogged" in the second round, suffering a TKO-loss this time last year.
"A war with Mike Perry? You got his face caved in by the 2nd round, and he quit. It's just like Philly. It's a great place, right? But you guys are runners-up. You're 2nd best. You guys will always will be. And the thing that's gonna be different January 25th, is we're gonna find out what I already know, is I'm the baddest mother****er in the the bare knuckle right now.
Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens Tops BKFC Knucklemania 5 in Philadelphia
"Philly, you guys f****** blow it every time. Your sports is f****** disgusting. Your boy is going to get f***** up... Easy, stallion."
Alvarez Plans On Humbling Stephens
Philly born and bred Alvarez wasn't going to let Stephens' comments slide ahead of their fight next month.
"That's the wrong approach," Alvarez said of Stephens' trash talk. "He came over with a mohawk and a pair of sunglasses, and he just don't fit in. In Philadelphia, humble yourself."
"This city has a weird way of humbling people, whether it's they find someone to humble you or they humble you themselves. Come January 25th, I'm glad that I'm that guy that gets to do that... Looks like a d***head talking something about Philadelphia."
Stephens responded, saying he's not there to be liked or loved, his sole purpose to "f*** up" Alvarez in front of all of his fans.
Alvarez To Stephens: "You'll Never Be The F****** Champion!"
The former UFC fighters continued their war of words, bringing up past losses in the Octagon before eventually facing off for a second time at the press conference - their first encounter taking place on the iconic Rocky steps in Philly earlier in the day, with Sylvester Stallone's Rocky statue in the background.
“My hands break jaws. I'm gonna break your f****** jaw. You’re f****** no one," Stephens told Alvarez during their presser face-off.
“You lost way too much," Alvarez responded. "You ain’t ever beat no world champion. You’ve never been a champion. You’ll never be the f***ing champion!"
Jeremy Stephens is in fact tied for most losses in UFC history at 18, bouncing back and forth between the win and loss columns against the best fighters in the world. "Lil Heathen" never reached a title fight in his tenure, going 15-18 (1 NC) with a 2-6 record against former/future UFC champions.
With both him and Alvarez years removed from their primes, Stephens doesn't think the soon-to-be 41-year-old will stand a chance against him in the BKFC ring.
“Jan. 25, I’m gonna f***ing smash you. You’re old and done. Too slow, too stiff," Stephens said as the fighters faced to the crowd.
“I’m gonna f*** him up, I promise you," Alvarez told the fans in attendance.
Tony Soto Relives Best BKFC Fight ‘You’ve Ever Seen’, McGregor Doubling Pay
Read More BKFC & MMA News
- PFL CEO Open to Mega Fight Between UFC Champ Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou
- Veteran Fighter Jarringly Asserts the UFC "Doesn't Need" Conor McGregor
- Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals Injury Kept Him From January UFC Fight
- UFC Legend Claims "Conversations Have Already Started" for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.