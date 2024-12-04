UFC Seattle Adds Savage Fight: Rising Star vs. Devastating Striker in February 2025
Rising Brazilian contender Jean Silva finally has a fight booked.
'Lord' has been an honourable mention for Breakthrough Fighter of the Year, with three straight finishes against Westin Wilson, Charles Jourdain, and Drew Dober. His accomplishments as one of the 'Fighting Nerds' are overshadowed only by his teammate, Carlos Prates, who wraps up 2024 with four one-shot knockouts.
Now, Silva is geared to continue achieving success in 2025, staying at lightweight. First reported by Ag Fight on December 3, Silva will fight Russian striker Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Seattle on February 22, the same day as 'The Last Crescendo' boxing event in Saudi Arabia.
Baghdasaryan is an exceptional kickboxer who has been a force in the UFC lightweight division since 2020. He last fought in 2023 in a winning effort against Tucker Lutz, but didn't compete in 2024 due to a slew of cancellations, including a torn labrum.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Eddie Alvarez Grills Jeremy Stephens in BKFC Faceoff: ‘You’ve Never Been a Champion!'
- (Exclusive) Jarred Brooks Ready for Double-Champ Bid after ONE Fight Night 26
- UFC 310: Belal Muhammad Sends Warning to Shavkat Rakhmonov & Ian Machado Garry
- ONE Fight Night 26 Lee vs. Rasulov Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.