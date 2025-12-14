Surging UFC heavyweight prospect makes UFC history after losing 260 pounds

Of all the fights that took place at UFC Vegas 112, an overlooked storyline may have just been heavyweight debutant Steven Asplund.

Asplund (7-1 MMA) made short work of Sean Sharaf (4-2 MMA), needing just under nine minutes to secure a brutal second-round TKO at the UFC APEX.

It wasn't just any TKO stoppage, however, as Asplund made UFC history by surpassing former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski's significant strike counter with 170, as opposed to Arlovski's previous record-setting 152, dating back over a decade.

The news was later confirmed by MMAJunkie following Asplund's win.

Steven Asplund Earned UFC Contract Via DWCS

Anthony Gurascio vs. Steven Asplund. | (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

"I'm honored this is my debut and this is what the performance was – it's just crazy," Asplund said after the win in the Octagon. "I told everyone in this heavyweight division I've got a gas tank that's going to make you f****** sick. I used to be 525 pounds. I used to have a gas then, I have a gas tank now. I'm ready to shine."

Asplund wants those who are doubted or undervalued to remember they matter. He sruggled with a weight-loss journey that resulted in bullying, lack of self-esteem, and needing to find his life's purpose throughout adulthood.

"I'm an emotional guy, man," Asplund said. "I just want every little kid that's been bullied or felt like they're not good enough or worthy, you are."

Asplund added being confident in who you are is the most important part of maintaining a source of happiness, not a weight-counter that is simply a number. As Asplund bluntly put it, it doesn't define the true meaning of a person, but does recognize making a massive life change may end up benefiting in the longrun.

UFC Heavyweight Division May Have A New Star

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

"You don't have to be ashamed of your body. I look disgusting, I know I do and a lot of people have a lot of s*** to say... be confident," Asplund said.

Ultimately, though, an inspirational story may be a fitting end to a year that will see the UFC transition into the next overall phase of the UFC and the holistic evolution of MMA. Whether it's a new television deal or a fresh lineup of champions, things will look different next year.

But, if there is one common denominator, it's that the Minneapolis, MN native is here to stay in a division that is still in search of challengers to crack the Top 5.

Maybe Asplund is next in line with a few more wins.

