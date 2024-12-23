The UFC Parts Ways with Two More Fighters Right before Holidays
A couple of fighters have been axed from the UFC roster.
Jared Gooden
Getting to the UFC is a challenge in itself, but staying in the Octagon is a different story.
For 33-fight veteran Jared Gooden, he made the trip not once, but twice. Gooden was initially cut by the UFC in 2021 following a tough 1-3 break of fights vs. Randy Brown, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and Alan Jouban.
Gooden had a memorable 3-1 run on the regional scene before re-signing with the premier promotion. The 31-year-old later picked up his final UFC win last December, where he beat submission artist Wellington Turman at his own game with a rear-naked choke.
Though, Gooden didn't stay in the promotion for long after two weight misses prior to losses, his last fight in October and his release coming days before Christmas. With a 78% finishing rate, "NiteTrain" should find another home soon enough.
Abu Azaitar
Per UFC Roster Tracker on Dec. 21, Abu Azaitar was also released from the roster.
Abu is not to be confused with Ottman, his brother who recently lost at UFC Tampa a week ago. Azaitar signed to the UFC in 2017 and went 1-2 with five fight cancellations, one against the surging Joaquin Buckley.
After a lone win over Vitor Miranda, the 14-2 prospect then lost to Marc-André Barriault and Sedriques Dumas at UFC 294 more than a year ago.
