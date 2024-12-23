MMA Knockout

UFC Lightweight Contender Dan Hooker Makes Bold Prediction on Champion's Future

UFC contender Dan Hooker is unamused by UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria's recent comments.

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker dismissed recent comments made by Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria about his desire to vacate the title, move up to lightweight and retire by 30.

Hooker Weighs-In On Topuria's Comments

"It's pretty evident he's just working off McGregor's playbook. Line 1 of McGregor's playbook is 'Keep Your Name in Headlines,'" Hooker told Submission Radio.

Topuria, 27, successfully defended his title in October against former champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308. Shortly thereafter, he revealed to the Spanish radio show El Partidazo de COPE what the next phase of his career would entail.

"I’m 27, I hope to be out by 30,” Topuria said. “Right now, in my division, I no longer have the motivation to defend the belt anymore."

Hooker said Topuria's commennts are a ploy to force the UFC into giving him more money to stay at 145 pounds, bringing up an interesting argument.

"The guy doesn't fight that often," Hooker said. "I think he just fights [Volkanovski] sometime next year."

If the fight were to happen, it would be a rematch from their UFC 298 encounter in February. Then-champion Volkanovski had come off two losses to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Sandwiched between them was a title defense against Yair Rodriguez in July 2023, making it a risky turnaround for Volkanovski.

It backfired in a major way, as the now-former champion lost by TKO, ending a title run spanning nearly five years.

Whether Topuria remains in the division is unclear, nor has the UFC revealed what may be next for him.

For now, the division remains in limbo, as fellow contenders await what's next. As for Hooker, he said he is content with waiting out to see how lightweight unfolds before calling for a No. 1 contender fight.

Hooker most recently extended his win streak to three, defeating Mateusz Gamrot by split decision.

