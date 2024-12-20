PFL Champion Francis Ngannou Makes Pick for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2
Former UFC heavyweight king and current PFL Super Fights Champion Francis Ngannou has made his pick for the boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
Ngannou Weighs-In On Usyk vs. Fury 2
Following plenty of false starts and countless words exchanged over the years, Usyk and Fury finally met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last May to crown boxing's undisputed heavyweight king in one of the biggest sporting events of the entire year.
It was Usyk who took a split decision victory in that first meeting, and after the 37-year-old vacated the IBF heavyweight title it set the stage for the two men to square off again at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 21.
Ngannou is one of countless celebrities currently in Riyadh this week to attend the heavyweight title fight, and during an interview with talkSPORT “The Predator” made his pick for the rematch between Usyk and Fury.
“From what I saw last time, I think it’s really hard to have a different result. I mean, it’s not going to be – it might not be a knockout or something, but I think Usyk has a very slick [style]. But, don’t count Tyson out.”
More qualified than most to speak on Usyk vs. Fury 2 considering he shared the ring with “The Gypsy King” last year and nearly pulled off what would have been a seismic upset, Ngannou went on to note what he thinks Fury does well in the ring and how he can make adjustments from the first fight with Usyk.
“I think he has good body work, good movement. He definitely doesn’t look like it, but he moves very well. He’s very athletic, and very fluid with his punches, fast…He’s a much bigger guy than Usyk, and I hope this time he doesn’t get surprised and start trying to press or not get pressed as the last time.”
“The Predator” followed up his incredible boxing debut with a second outing against Anthony Joshua in March, and after being knocked out in the second round of that matchup Ngannou made his long-awaited PFL debut in October and floored Renan Ferreira inside the first round to claim the inaugural PFL Super Fights heavyweight belt.
Ngannou has already teased that he may return to the boxing ring at some point in the near future, but for now the PFL star is happy to just be a spectator for the Usyk vs. Fury rematch this Saturday at Kingdom Arena.
