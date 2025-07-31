Tom Aspinall eyed by UFC heavyweight hulk with 95% finishing record
Heavyweight UFC is just heating up with the news of Tom Aspinall's first title defense at UFC 321.
The British titan will fight French standout Ciryl Gane. 'Bon Gamin'' is 0-2 in undisputed title shots, with those losses coming to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. It's up to Aspinall to knock back his biggest threat yet, and to entertain what might come next.
Notably, a prolific heavyweight finisher has the Brit in his sights, and he boasts a near 100-percent finishing record...
Jailton Almeida: I'm more explosive than anybody Aspinall has faced
Speaking with Ariel Helwani, No. 5-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida made it loud and clear how he'd handle Aspinall if they meet in the Octagon.
"I'm more explosive than anybody he has faced, especially on the grappling side of things," Almeida said. "I think it would probably develop as a grappling fight.
"He is a BJJ black belt, but there's levels to being a black belt. I think that I'll be able to take him into deep waters once we get to the grappling side of things."
Almeida fights Alexander Volkov on Aspinall's main card at UFC 321, in what is almost certainly a title eliminator. Despite accusations of being a boring fighter- primarily from his tepid performance against Derrick Lewis -Almeida has finished all but one of his fights.
Concerns have been raised by his handling of larger opponents, such as Lewis. Almeida was thoroughly out-muscled but maintained dominant positions with superior technique, rather than dishing out damage. Whether he brings a different strategy for the much more athletic, much larger Aspinall, is a whole other matter.
