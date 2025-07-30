UFC Shanghai adds violent fight featuring undefeated striker
UFC Shanghai is smoking hot, with the addition of a banger flyweight matchup featuring one of the most promising undefeated prospects in the promotion.
The August 23 Fight Night features a light heavyweight main event between prolific finishers Mingyang Zhang and Johnny Walker. In the co-main, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling welcomes a stiff test in Brian Ortega.
As well as featuring a host of Chinese talent, the card will play center stage to an essential flyweight eliminator match.
Lone'er Kavanagh returns against Charles Johnson at UFC Shanghai
UFC announced on July 30 that perennial flyweight contender Charles Johnson will fight up-and-coming 9-0 prospect Lone'er Kavanagh at UFC Shanghai.
Kavanagh is 2-0 inside the Octagon, scoring gritty decision wins against Felipe dos Santos and Jose Ochoa, two very legitimate flyweight prospects. Johnson will be looking to play upset, last having his four-fight winning streak broken by Ramazan Temirov in March.
Johnson is 3-2 as a UFC underdog, with notable wins over future No. 1-contender Joshua Van, as well as then-undefeated Azat Maksum. The winner of Johnson-Kavanagh will surely be looking at a crack at the rankings in their next performance.
With the addition of this fight, UFC Shanghai is up to eleven fights, subject to change:
- Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang; light heavy
- Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling; feather
- Michel Pereira vs. Marco Tulio; middle
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; heavy
- Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas; fly
- Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard; light
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev; light heavy
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson; fly
- Kenan Song vs. Kiefer Crosbie; welter
- Long Xiao vs. Su Young You; bantam
- Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young; light
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC vet warns Tom Aspinall can't afford loss to Ciryl Gane
- UFC lightweight title contender sends harsh message to Paddy Pimblett
- UFC Perth main event could decide next fight for Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 winner
- UFC Hall of Famer opens door to possible MMA return
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.