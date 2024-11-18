MMA Knockout

Tommy Fury Books Boxing Return for Early 2025, Faces Ex-UFC Title Challenger

Fury handed Jake Paul his first and only boxing loss in 2023.

Drew Beaupre

(Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tommy Fury is set to return to the boxing ring for the first time in over a year to face a former UFC title challenger.

Fury Set To Fight Darren Till In January

Perhaps best known for his reality TV roles and for being the younger brother of former heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury is undefeated across ten professional boxing matches and famously handed Jake Paul the first loss of his career when the pair met in February 2023.

Conor McGregor Trolls Jake Paul, Suggests Two Opponents after Mike Tyson Fight

The 25-year-old followed up the win over Paul by defeating another Youtuber-turned-boxer in Olijade Olatunji (better known as “KSI”) in October of the same year, and after a boxing hiatus of well over a year Fury will now return to the ring against former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till on January 18.

Set to headline Misfits & Dazn x Series 20 at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England, the matchup between Fury and Till will see “The Gorilla” step into the boxing ring for just the second time after he defeated Mohammed Mutie in an exhibition bout at Social Knockout 3 in July.

Mike Tyson Admits He Nearly Died over Summer, ‘No Regrets’ Boxing Jake Paul

Till was also scheduled to face former boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr. on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing card in July, but that card experienced several changes following a health emergency for Tyson and Paul ended up facing Mike Perry while Chávez Jr. met another UFC veteran in Uriah Hall.

Tommy Fury Books Boxing Return for Early 2025, Faces Ex-UFC Title Challenger
Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Darren Till (red gloves) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old’s boxing debut against Mutie in July marked Till’s first fight since being submitted by current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis in 2022, and after suffering his third loss in a row “The Gorilla” claimed he would to return to the UFC in several years after amicably parting ways with the promotion.

Jon Jones Cites Bruce Lee after ‘Devastating’ Finishing Move at UFC 309

News of Fury’s first boxing match since 2023 will likely generate talk of a rematch with Paul after the latter fighter defeated Mike Tyson in a much-hyped but ultimately lackluster matchup last weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, but Till will also be looking to play spoiler and make a name for himself in boxing with what would be a notable win against “TNT”.

Read More Boxing & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News