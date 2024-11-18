Jon Jones Embraces Unique Nickname from Tom Aspinall Fans after UFC 309
Jon Jones has heard all of your "ducking" accusations.
The UFC fans have been ruthless lately, notably Tom Aspinall's, who'd like nothing more than for the UFC interim heavyweight champion to unify the title against the undisputed king Jones.
However, there's no guarantee that will happen given that Jones is uninterested in Aspinall and willing to walk away if his price tag, whatever it may be, is not met for the potential super fight.
Until then, Aspinall's fans (and #1 UFC Light Heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev) have no problem labeling Jones a 'duck' for seemingly avoiding the much younger, fresher Aspinall in favor of Stipe Miocic (as well as LHW Champ Alex Pereira) - arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time, but now retired at 42 years old after a TKO-loss to Jones.
Jon Jones Runs With The Duck Narrative
On top of the world for the 16th time, the most wins in UFC title fight history, Jones would play into the narrative that he's running away from Aspinall, turning heel with a new profile pic: a duck holding a UFC belt.
This is what happens when you give Jon Jones AI.
"You can't duck a man that you were never scheduled to fight. It's like saying you got turned down by a girl that you never even hit on," Jones said of Aspinall in the days leading up to his rebooked title defense against Miocic."
Will Jones Fight Aspinall Next?
Perhaps more real than a duck holding a UFC belt is the possible heavyweight title fight we have on our hands with Jones vs. Aspinall. Jones did say at the post-fight he'd want "f*** you money" for the fight to happen, with UFC CEO Dana White there to oblige.
In the hours following UFC 309 and back-up duty for Tom Aspinall, the interim champion seems to be in good spirits when it comes to potentially sharing the Octagon with Jon Jones.
"Just had a meeting with Dana, the other UFC brass Hunter [Campbell] and all success," Aspinall said with a smile on his YouTube channel. "We'll see you next time. Big news coming."
