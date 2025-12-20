Boxing match between ex-UFC champions ends in nasty finish on Paul vs. Joshua card

Anderson Silva made short work of fellow ex-UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley when the pair met in a boxing match during the main card for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua.

With the UFC on break until the promotion formally ushers in a new era on Paramount with UFC 324, this week has seen combat sports fans largely focus on Paul’s massive step up in competition against former heavyweight boxing titleholder Joshua.

Outside of the headlining bout and co-main event between Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin, arguably the most intriguing fight on the card was the cruiserweight matchup between former UFC stars Silva and Woodley.

Anderson Silva Stuns Tyron Woodley With Second-Round TKO

Still considered by some fans to be the greatest fighter in MMA history, Silva exited the UFC following a loss to Uriah Hall in 2020 and stepped into the boxing ring to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision the following year.

A stoppage-win over fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz ended up being his last vcitory for several years, as Silva suffered a unanimous decision loss to Paul in between exhibition matchups with Bruno Azeredo and Chael Sonnen that weren’t officially scored. After a scheduled matchup with his old rival Weidman fell through due to Gervonta Davis’ withdrawal from his own fight with Paul, “The Spider” was matched up with former UFC welterweight titleholder Woodley on the main card of Paul vs. Joshua.

The 50-year-old Silva took some time during the first round to get settled into the fight, but in the second round a brutal combination floored Woodley and ultimately forced the referee to call things off when “The Chosen One” looked too unsteady on his feet to continue.

The matchup with Silva marked Woodley’s third boxing match and his first combat sports outing of any kind in four years. After exiting the UFC on a four-fight skid, Woodley stepped into the boxing ring to fight Paul twice in 2021 and lost a split decision before he was knocked out in the sixth round of their rematch.

It’s unclear how long Silva intends to keep on fighting, but the beloved UFC and MMA legend may have introduced himself to an entirely new generation of fans on Saturday night with all the attention around the Paul vs. Joshua matchup.

