Ex-UFC champ aims to snap losing streak on Holloway vs. Oliveira undercard at UFC 326

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt will attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he returns at UFC 326 next year.

The last chapter of the promotion’s ESPN era was officially written when UFC Vegas 112 closed out with Manel Kape’s stoppage-win against Brandon Royval, and MMA fans are now eagerly looking ahead to what 2026 and the UFC’s new deal with Paramount will offer.

Several major events have already been confirmed for the first quarter of 2026, including a UFC 326 card at T-Mobile Arena that will be headlined by a long-awaited rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

Cody Garbrandt Returns Following Back-To-Back Losses

First reported by Marcel Dorff, Garbrandt will return to action for the first time since June when he takes on Long Xiao at UFC 326.

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) greets Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“No Love” joined the UFC as an undefeated knockout artist in 2015 and won his promotional debut via third-round stoppage before he took a unanimous decision over Henry Briones later that year. Garbrandt followed that up with three-straight first-round finishes to earn a bantamweight title shot, and at UFC 207 he dominated divisional great Dominick Cruz to win the promotion’s 135 lbs. title.

The 34-year-old’s unbeaten record was shattered in his first title defense against T.J Dillashaw, and that loss kicked off what has become a 3-7 stretch dating back to 2017.

Cody Garbrandt during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That run includes a one-fight move down to the flyweight division before he returned to bantamweight and won back-to-back bouts, but Garbrandt has now lost two-straight fights to Deiveson Figueiredo and Raoni Barcelos.

Long Xiao Gets Massive Opportunity At UFC 326

Garbrandt would be a tremendous name for Xiao to add to his resume, especially given that the 27-year-old has gone 1-2 in the Octagon since earning a pair of decision-wins on Road to UFC.

Xiao carried the momentum of a four-fight win streak into his formal UFC debut against Chang Ho Lee last year but lost via split decision. He rebounded in impressive fashion by knocking out Quang Le four months later, but in his lone appearance of 2025 the Chinese bantamweight came up short against Su Young You at UFC Shanghai.

Long Xiao during his fight with Quang Le. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 326 also recently added a huge middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder. Following the news of Garbrandt vs. Xiao, the card on March 7 is currently shaping up like this.

UFC 326 Fight Card

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveria – For the UFC “BMF” Championship



• Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega



• Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder



• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel



• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao



• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

• Paulo Costa vs. Brunno Ferreira

