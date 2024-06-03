Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's Hilarious Reaction to UFC 302 Main Event Scorecard
The judges may not have been needed for the UFC 302 main event, but Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t pleased with how one of them had the fight scored heading into the final round.
Last Saturday’s UFC card took place in Newark, NJ and was headlined by a lightweight title bout reigning champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, who was attempting to claim undisputed UFC gold for the third time after he previously came up short against Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.
“The Diamond” gave Makhachev all he could handle before he was submitted in the final round, and although two judges had the champion comfortably winning after four rounds Chris Lee’s scorecard had things all tied up heading into the final frame.
Nurmagomedov was as thrilled as anyone in the Prudential Center to see his friend and teammate successfully defend his title for a third time, but the former UFC lightweight champion was shocked when Daniel Cormier informed him of the dissenting scorecard after the action concluded (clip courtesy of @RedCorner_MMA) .
"2-2? How? One judge gave lot of fights crazy numbers...Like 50-45. Send me this guy’s name and location."- Nurmagomedov to Daniel Cormier
“The Eagle” noted that several fights at UFC 302 featured some surprising scoring, and the 50-45 scorecard he referenced from the five-round co-main event between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland was also courtesy of Lee.
The judges had a busy night during a UFC 302 card that only featured three finishes, but after Makhachev’s victory in the main event most of the conversation among fans has been centered on whether or not the 32-year-old should challenge for the welterweight title in his next fight.
