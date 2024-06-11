UFC 302 PPV Buys Revealed? Conor McGregor Not Impressed with Makhachev, Poirier
Nobody moves the needle like Conor McGregor does, and as the Irish UFC superstar suggests, his rivals in the lightweight division don't even come close.
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev headlined his fourth pay-per-view event in a row when he faced off with perennial contender and McGregor-slayer Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 earlier this month. The title fight lived up to the hype and perhaps surpassed expectations, and after five rounds of action Makhachev slept Poirier with a D'arce choke in the final round.
Dustin Poirier Shares Ugly Injury Update after Islam Makhachev Fight at UFC 302
While it was topped off by a stellar headliner, UFC 302 wasn't the best card of the year by any means with decisions left and right and a somewhat lackluster five-round fight between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa in the co-main event - leaving many to wonder just how well the event performed on pay-per-view.
McGregor's Latest Tweet-And-Delete
McGregor apparently has the inside scoop on UFC 302's numbers, taunting Makhachev and Poirier in a now-deleted Tweet.
"500K ppv buys 302 done. A nothing burger," McGregor wrote on Tuesday.
Half a million pay-per-view buys isn't too bad for the UFC and neither is a $7M+ gate at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, but they're not McGregor-like numbers with "The Notorious" already raking in over a $20M gate for his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler to break a company record.
If that's not enough, the UFC's top six pay-per-view events have all been headlined by McGregor, with Poirier a part of the ride for massive paydays at UFC 257 and UFC 264 to which they sold well over a million pay-per-view buys.
UFC News: Jared Cannonier Reacts to 'Gut-Wrenching' UFC Louisville Stoppage
Is This It For Dustin Poirier?
Chasing legacy over money, Poirier's UFC run might come to a close after losing out on his third and potentially last undisputed title attempt against Makhachev at UFC 302.
Though, outside the championship, there are still a lot of opportunities waiting for Poirier like a fourth McGregor fight or a maybe even a fight with Nate Diaz, who he was supposed to square off with in 2018.
"I wanted the belt. But, I got to see how I feel," Poirier said regarding his fighting future on The MMA Hour. "Talking about those things is not exciting to me. But, if my phone rang right now and it was Hunter [Campbell] and he said, 'Hey, this fight...' maybe I got to see how I feel when it's offered to me. That's how I know what decision to make. Talking about it? Nothing seems attractive to me."
Will we Dustin Poirier fight again? Or will 'The Diamond' hang his hat on 500K pay-per-view buys, according to Conor McGregor's guesstimate?
Conor McGregor UFC 303 News: Rumors & Updates for Michael Chandler Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.