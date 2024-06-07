Conor McGregor UFC 303 News: Rumors & Updates for Michael Chandler Fight
With only a few weeks to go until Conor McGregor’s expected return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, MMA KO is here to keep you posted on all the breaking news around the card and its highly-anticipated main event.
Set to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena to cap off International Fight Week in Las Vegas, UFC 303 will take place just shy of three years after McGregor’s last appearance in the Octagon at UFC 264.
A matchup between McGregor and his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler unfortunately failed to come together last year before it was finally booked for UFC 303, but the sudden decision to cancel a press conference in Dublin sent the MMA rumor mill into a tailspin as fans questioned whether or not the fight was in jeopardy.
Conor McGregor
“The Notorious” has already apologized to fans for the cancellation and cited “a series of obstacles outside of our control” regarding the UFC’s decision. The promotion apparently still intends to reschedule the press conference, but the chances of that happening will only decrease as we get closer to June 29.
The aftermath of the press conference cancellation saw McGregor make a number of non-fighting related posts on his Instagram that included a picture of him looking relaxed in a doctor’s office, and most recently the former two-division champion shared a number of training clips that are presumably from his ongoing camp for UFC 303.
Michael Chandler
Chandler reportedly was on his way to the airport before being informed the Dublin press conference was cancelled, and while he hasn’t publically commented on concerns around the McGregor fight he’s included a few somewhat cryptic captions to go along with his usual training photos and footage.
Dana White & The UFC
One of the most concerning parts of the commotion around UFC 303 is how silent the promotion and its CEO Dana White have been on the issue, which wasn't helped by the fact that ESPN+ briefly stopped offering the option to pre-order the event.
As of June 5, Ariel Helwani reported during The MMA Hour that there is “great positivity” around the idea that McGregor vs. Chandler will take place as scheduled, and Helwani also reiterated that no “drama” (such as an anti-doping violation or legal issues) had forced the unexpected press conference cancellation.
Fans can do little more now except wait and hope that all is well in both the McGregor and Chandler camps, but be sure to check back here with MMA KO for any breaking news and important updates surrounding UFC 303 and the return of “The Notorious”.
