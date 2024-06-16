UFC 303 News: Ticket Prices Remain Sky High Amid Conor McGregor Injury
Thursday evening, it was revealed that Conor McGregor, 35, had pulled out of his scheduled five-round welterweight main event against Michael Chandler, set for UFC 303 in Las Vegas, Nev. With shuffling and changes, the event will move forward without McGregor. However, attending the fight will still cost a considerable fee.
Nevada law makes it mandatory for ticket-buyers to receive at least a partial or full refund if the main event changes, which, in this case, it did. But, resale tickets have already seen considerable asking prices with just 13 days to go until T-Mobile Arena serves as the backdrop for the event.
UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira & Jiří Procházka React to Short-Notice Rematch
UFC 303 Ticket Sales Remain Pricey
"The amount of people trying to get rid of their tickets now that McGregor VS Chandler is off is INSANE," 'X' user MMA Casuals wrote Friday morning. "The UFC really gotta be hurting from losing
'The Biggest Gate in Company History.'"
The gate was estimated to be around $20 million, primarily thanks to McGregor's star power. Nevertheless, his return to the Octagon will have to wait as he released a statement Saturday apologizing to his fans and UFC brass.
BREAKING: Conor McGregor out of UFC 303, Dana White Reveals 3 Replacement Fights
At press time, even before fees, a ticket will cost patrons interested in attending the International Fight W-centered card upwards of $700 USD, and that's just the cheapest ticket on some secondary markets. Whether or not it's worth that much money is up for the fans to decide, but nevertheless, it goes to show how much of a demand there is for MMA.
Speaking of, MMAKO will have you covered before, during and after UFC 303 for all of your fight-related needs surrounding arguably the biggest event of the summer.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.