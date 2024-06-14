UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira & Jiří Procházka React to Short-Notice Rematch
Neither Alex Pereira nor Jiří Procházka seem worried about the idea of headlining UFC 303 on extremely short notice.
The two light heavyweights previously met in the main event of UFC 295, where Pereira knocked out the former champion in the second round to claim the vacant light heavyweight title after both Procházka and Jamahal Hill decided to relinquish the belt due to injury.
Procházka has been teasing a potential rematch with Pereira following his win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300, and after Dana White officially confirmed that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has been pulled from UFC 303 the UFC CEO announced that a rematch for the light heavyweight belt will now headline the event on June 29.
The former champion’s reaction and accompanying artwork are both on brand with the unique personality that has helped make Procházka a fan favorite, and Pereira also took to Instagram to share his excitement about accepting the short-notice opportunity.
The first meeting between the two men at UFC 295 did end in somewhat controversial fashion, as Procházka was hit hard by Pereira while he was looking for a takedown but still appeared to be capable of fighting back when the referee rushed in to stop the fight.
“Poatan” followed up that performance by stopping another former champion in Hill at UFC 300, and although he and Procházka have some big shoes to fill their rematch is about as good a fight as fans could ask for to replace McGregor’s highly-anticipated return fight against Chandler.
