UFC 304: Bobby Green Legally Changes His Name, Paddy Pimblett’s Witty Response
Technically speaking, there's a new name in the lightweight top 15...
VIDEO: UFC Vet Bobby Green Knocks Out Grant Dawson in 30-Second Upset
Green: "My Name Is King Now..."
UFC veteran Bobby Green has been thinking about changing his nickname "King" to his actual name for quite some time now, confirming that'd be the case after a no-contest result against Jared Gordon in Apr. 2023. A winner in three of his last four fights, Green will finally be going under King Green for his next outing - a momentous one against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.
"See that name right there - amended. My name is King now," Green said in an video posted to Instagram, showing 'King' as his amended name on his legal documentation. "Just to let people know I wasn't playing, I changed my name."
"I know I worked so hard at Bobby Green but the point was to show u go from nothing to a King."
While he doesn't have the greatest record in the UFC at 13-10-1 (1 NC), King has fought the top of the heap in arguably the UFC's toughest division at 155lbs. The 37-year-old exchanged wins and losses against the likes of Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier and even current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a short-notice encounter two years ago.
Pimblett Reacts To Green's Name Change
Green last fought at UFC 300, scoring a hard-fought decision win over the UFC's all-time leader in wins, Jim Miller. The newly named King will defend his #15 spot in the rankings against Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, who isn't all that fond of his opponent's latest alias.
"This mushroom has actually changed his name to King," Pimblett said of Green. "So yous can officially call me the Kingslayer on July 28th."
Pimblett would post a picture of his face on Game of Thrones character Jamie Lannister, whose nickname in the popular TV show is "Kingslayer".
It's a bit of a home game for Liverpool's Pimblett when he fights in front of the Manchester crowd on July 27th. Pimblett will put his undefeated UFC record (5-0) on the line against the highly-touted boxing skills of Green - his most experienced opponent to date. Pimblett most recently defeated former interim champ Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 last December.
King Wants To Fight Again ASAP... If All Goes According To Plan
A few weeks out from UFC 304, King Green is already throwing out feelers to the premier promotion for a potential fight at UFC 305 - a quick turnaround for Aug. 18, less than a month later in Perth, Australia.
"My plan's to fight Paddy and if I can, if the UFC let me, I wanna fight in perth, too. You can pick the person. I hear Dan Hooker's looking for a fight. I'll fight Dan, I don't care," Green said in an Instagram story.
Back when he was Bobby Green, King was booked to fight New Zealand native Dan Hooker in the co-headliner of UFC Austin last December, but unfortunately, Hooker withdrew due to an arm injury. 6"3 lightweight contender Jalin Turner would step in as a short notice replacement, TKO'ing Green in round 1 with an onslaught of ground and pound strikes to which Green bounced back from in April.
