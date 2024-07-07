Conor McGregor Wins Disgustingly Massive Bet On Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz wasn't the only winner Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Old rival Conor McGregor got in the act by having a little bit of fun himself by placing a $500,000 bet on Diaz to exact revenge on Jorge Masvidal nearly five years after their first bout.
The good news for McGregor, who turns 36 on Sunday, July 14, is that DIaz won a majority decision against Masvidal, winning on two of the three judges' scorecards in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.
Boxing News: Nate Diaz Outlasts Jorge Masvidal in Majority Decision Win
McGregor placed the bet the day of the fight, claiming Diaz would "does him," as in Masvidal, according to his 'X' account. At press time, McGregor has yet to delete his tweet, a common occurrence for the Irishman, as the payout netted the former two-division champion $1.6 million.
Prior to the fight, McGregor broke down why he thought Diaz would get the job done.
“I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match,” McGregor wrote. “Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever.”
Fanmio Takes Heat for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Outage, Fans Upset
Conor McGregor Celebrates Nate Diaz's Decision Win
Once the cards were final, McGregor went back to 'X' to celebrate his newfound winnings in a series of tweets, including shouting out Diaz with a hilarious claim that he could "swim" in McGregor's money.
McGregor and Diaz met twice in 2016, the same year McGregor became a two-division champion. Diaz submitted McGregor in March before McGregor turned the tables and won a decision just five months later. To this day, a trilogy has not yet materialized.
MvGregor continues to nurse a toe injury, as a rescheduled date for his fight with Michael Chandler has not been confirmed. McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 in what would have been his first bout since a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.
Read More MMA & WWE News
• Alex Pereira Called Out for "Hardest Fight" after UFC 303 - "His Chin Is Gone"
• UFC 303 Fighter Shares Gnarly Recovery Photo After Gruesome Fight Injury
• UFC 304: Tom Aspinall Impressed by Alex Pereira, Opens Door for Heavyweight Fight
• UFC’s Ilia Topuria Blames Max Holloway on Fight Holdup: ‘Giving All the Excuses'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.