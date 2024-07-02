Alex Pereira Called Out for "Hardest Fight" after UFC 303 - "His Chin Is Gone"
One of the light heavyweight division’s top contenders is eager to unseat Alex Pereira after his latest title defense at UFC 303.
UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira Demolishes Jiří Procházka in Short-Notice Main Event
Magomed Ankalaev Calls for Light Heavyweight Title Shot
The main event of UFC 303 was supposed to see Conor McGregor return to action opposite Michael Chandler, but after “The Notorious” injured his toe Light Heavyweight Champion Pereira stepped in to save the event by taking on Jiří Procházka for the second time in the card’s headlining bout.
The rematch between the two light heavyweights saw Pereira once against stop Procházka in the second round, and in the aftermath of UFC 303 #2-ranked Magomed Ankalaev has started campaigning for the next shot at “Poatan”.
Unbeaten in his career outside of a last-second submission-loss to Paul Craig in his UFC debut in 2018, Ankalaev previously fought to a draw with former titleholder Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282 in a fight that was supposed to crown a new light heavyweight champion.
The 32-year-old followed that result up with a No Contest against Johnny Walker before he knocked out the Brazilian in their rematch earlier this year, and now Ankalaev appears open to challenging Pereira at the first available opportunity.
Pereira’s impressive win at UFC 303 has led some fans to speculate the former middleweight champion might consider a move up to heavyweight in order to pursue a third UFC title, but if “Poatan” sticks around at 205 lbs. a matchup with Ankalaev could answer questions about how the light heavyweight king's grappling game has developed.
