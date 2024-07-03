UFC 303 Fighter Shares Gnarly Recovery Photo After Gruesome Fight Injury
Mayra Bueno Silva suffered one of the most gruesome in-fight injuries of the year at UFC 303.
Despite low expectations for the fight from fans and pundits, Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson delivered on all fronts, but it was stopped prematurely due to a laceration suffered by Bueno Silva in the second round. Chiasson sliced Bueno Silva above the eyebrow with an elbow from guard, causing blood to dribble and pool into her eye. The fight was called off after thje doctor's intervention.
The video is below, but be warned it is not for the faint of heart.
Mayra Bueno Silva Injury Update
Bueno Silva showed the status of her recovery in a photo shared to her Instagram stories on July 1 (courtesy of @realkevink on X):
With the stitches and healing process, fans should expect Bueno Silva to be out of the UFC for at least several months. Unfortunately for Bueno Silva, this cut might be a recurring issue; it could reopen in future fights, as large scar tissue has a habit of doing.
