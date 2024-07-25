UFC 304: Dana White Confirms Interim Champ Will Face Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic
We're finally getting some answers as to what will happen to the UFC Heavyweight division.
Tom Aspinall Touts UFC 304 as ‘Best Heavyweight’ Fight, Moves on from Jon Jones
Heavyweight Title Politics
Jon Jones is still on top after winning the vacant title from Ciryl Gane in March of last year, but the undisputed champion hasn't competed in the Octagon since, withdrawing from a scheduled title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 due to injury.
In Jones' absence from the sport, a new champion would emerge in the division by the name of Tom Aspinall. Stepping in on short notice with a bad back, Aspinall pulled off a first-round KO of feared contender Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last November to earn the interim title.
While other interim champions have gone on to unify the title against the undisputed titleholder, Aspinall hasn't been given that chance as Jones is dead set on fighting Miocic next, like he was supposed to before he got injured. Aspinall's next fight will be Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304 in what is a rare defense of an interim title.
Dana White On Plans For The Interim Champion
There hasn't really been any guarantees that the winner of Aspinall vs. Blaydes will unify the title next against a Jones or a Miocic, that is, until now....
"Absolutely," UFC CEO Dana White said at the UFC 304 press conference, when asked if he could confirm that the winner of Aspinall vs. Blaydes will fight the winner of Jones vs. Miocic.
Jones Isn't A Fan Of Fighting Aspinall
Aspinall's been chasing a title unification bout with Jon Jones for quite a while now with the two heavyweights even meeting face-to-face at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham earlier this year with Jones denying Aspinall a promotional staredown. Jones has yet to commit to a fight against Aspinall, knowing his 30th professional fight with Stipe Miocic could very well be his last.
"Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance," Jones wrote on 'X' when asked about potentially retiring after his next fight. "The options are looking crazy right now."
UFC News: Dana White Shoots Down Double Retirement for Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic
Whether it's Tom Aspinall or Curtis Blaydes, will we see the interim heavyweight champion collide with the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC 304: Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad Share Their Side of Awkward Elevator Ride
• UFC 305 News: Official Poster Drops for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
• WWE SummerSlam 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
• UFC 304: Israel Adesanya Predicts Finish in Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.