Tom Aspinall Touts UFC 304 as ‘Best Heavyweight’ Fight, Moves on from Jon Jones
Interim UFC champion or not, Tom Aspinall wants to prove he's the #1 heavyweight in the world.
UFC 304 Preview: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes
A Tale Of Two Champions
Others would argue that feat still belongs to current champ Jon Jones, who won the title in his heavyweight debut last year, submitting Ciryl Gane in minutes at UFC 285. Jones hasn't fought since, having to withdraw from a title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 due to an injury.
Aspinall would step in on short notice that night in the co-headliner, taking out Sergei Pavlovich in one round to win the newly-minted UFC interim heavyweight title.
With Jones still set on fighting Miocic in his long-awaited return to the Octagon later this year, interim champ Aspinall won't have the chance to unify the heavyweight titles, instead taking an interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304 this weekend.
"This Fight Defines Who Is The Best Heavyweight In The World..."
While it may not be marketed as such by the UFC, England's Aspinall argues that his fight against #4-ranked Blaydes will determine who's the baddest man on the planet.
"Let's make no mistake, this fight is for the best heavyweight - the #1 heavyweight in the world," Aspinall told Fox Sports Australia, when asked if he'd consider himself the actual heavyweight champion with a win at UFC 304. "Regardless of titles, which one's the undisputed, and which one's the interim, and all that kind of stuff.... the real people, the real fans, the real guys know this fight defines who is the best heavyweight in the world."
"Jon Jones and Stipe are doing their thing. They've got a title, fair play, whatever. But, this is the number one guy in the world fight," Aspinall added.
As for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, the undisputed heavyweight title fight has yet to get a date with UFC 309 being a possibility on Nov. 9 in New York City. Jones, who just turned 37 this month, has made it clear he won't be fighting forever, with no guarantees that "Bones" will stick around for a title unification against the winner of Aspinall vs. Blaydes.
Aspinall Doesn't Expect Jon Jones Fight To Materialize
Months removed from his heavy campaign to fight Jones earlier this year, Aspinall has made peace with the likelihood that he may go the rest of his career without colliding with the legendary champion.
"No. It's not gonna happen, mate," Aspinall said of a fight with Jones. "It's not happening. I'm not bothered about it.
"I'm not saying that I wouldn't like it and absolutely love that fight. I think I made it pretty obvious that that's the fight that I wanted. That's the one, of course, but I don't know. Can I swear on this thing? I'm shooting in the dark with that one. I was gonna say something else, but I'm shooting in the dark. There's nothing going on with that."
UFC 304 takes place this Saturday night at Co-op Live in Manchester, England and features the co-main event between Aspinall and Blaydes as well as UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards defending his title against Belal Muhammad in the night's headlining fight.
