UFC 305 Storylines: Real African Champ, Tuivasa Losing Streak & More
UFC 305 Perth is an event fueled by animosity. The main event, in particular, is a heated middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, who have made their racial heritage a point of contention in the buildup to the fight.
Additionally, some fighters are vying for title contention, others are staging comebacks, and new faces are stepping into the spotlight. Let's dive deep into the key storylines of UFC 305.
Du Plessis vs. Adesanya: The 'Real African' Matchup
Although the matchup feels a little late, Du Plessis vs. Adesanya is as heated as they come. 'Stillknocks' sparked the feud with his "real African champ" comments before knocking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. This culminated in Adesanya confronting Du Plessis after the fight and engaging in a heated argument.
The two middleweight rivals reignited their feud at the UFC 305 press conference on August 16. After Adesanya declared he would take the belt back to Nigeria after fight week, Du Plessis retorted by asking if he'd be taking his "servants" back to New Zealand with him. This remark triggered an emotional outburst from Adesanya, who then stormed off the stage.
This is no doubt one of the most venomous title fights of the year.
Erceg vs. Kara-France: The Battle for Title Contention
For a fighter like Kai Kara-France, an undisputed title shot seems long overdue. 'Don't Blink' had his chance at an interim title against Brandon Moreno in 2022 but fell short in the third round. Since then, he lost his number-one contender status in an extremely contentious fight with Amir Albazi.
On the other hand, Australia's Steve Erceg earned his first UFC title shot in just his third promotional appearance, where he narrowly lost a decision to current champion Alexandre Pantoja. While many fans are eager for a rematch, others in the UFC flyweight division call for fresh contenders. It’s now up to Kara-France to stake his claim and push for a title shot rather than allowing Erceg another chance at the belt.
Redemption Arcs: Hooker & Tuivasa
While Dan Hooker rides a two-fight winning streak, he has yet to recoup from his two-fight skid against Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen. 'The Hangman' was once a viable top contender, and he gets the opportunity to return to form against Mateusz Gamrot, the current No. 4 lightweight. Gamrot has everything to lose against the No. 11 Hooker but stands to gain good name value with a win.
Beneath Gamrot vs. Hooker on the main card, 'Bam Bam' Tai Tuivasa looks to snap a four-fight streak of finish losses. He comes up against fellow striker Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who gets to put together his first winning streak since 2019. Tuivasa has expressed gratitude for his matchup against a non-grappler, but Rozenstruik isn't to be underestimated.
'Bigi Boy' was once touted as the next heavyweight threat, with knockout wins over Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem. Since the Overeem fight, Rozenstruik has gone 4-5, most recently handing Shamil Gaziev his first professional defeat in March.
