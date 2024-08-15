MMA Knockout

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

Check out some of the best bets available for UFC 305.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC heads to Perth, Western Australia this week for a stacked UFC 305 card headlined by a middleweight title fight.

MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC 305, and we’ll also take a look at a few small favorites that might be worth betting as well as some close lines and tempting prop bets.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC 305 Full Fight Card Odds

Dricus Du Plessis (-102) vs. Israel Adesanya (-118)

• Kai Kara-France (+142) vs. Steve Erceg (-170)

• Mateusz Gamrot (-325) vs. Dan Hooker (+260)

Tai Tuivasa (+190) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-230)

• Li Jingliang (+295) vs. Carlos Prates (-375)

• Junior Tafa (-130) vs. Valter Walker (+110)

• Josh Culibao (-148) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+124)

• Casey O’Neill (+120) vs. Luana Santos (-142)

• Jack Jenkins (-750) vs. Herbert Burns (+525)

• Tom Nolan (-1200) vs. Alex Reyes (+750)

• Kenan Song (-185) vs. Ricky Glenn (+154)

• Stewart Nicoll (-230) vs. Jesus Aguilar (+190)

UFC 305 Small Favorites

Josh Culibao to Defeat Ricardo Ramos (-148)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Feb 12, 2023; Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA; Josh Culibao (red gloves) reacts during a fight against Melsik Baghdasaryan (not pictured) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports / Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

This matchup could be a sleeper candidate for Fight of the Night, especially if things largely play out on the feet. Ramos probably doesn’t need to worry about suffering a third-straight submission loss against Culibao, but “Kuya” is capable of out landing the flashy Brazilian during what should be an entertaining scrap.

Kenan Song to Defeat Ricky Glenn (-185)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Feb 22, 2020; Auckland, New Zealand; Song Kenan lands a hit against Callan Potter during UFC Fight Night Auckland at Spark Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports / Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the fact that Glenn has been knocked out in back-to-back fights, I have concerns about him making the move up to welterweight. The longtime UFC veteran will have height and reach parity with Song, but as a former featherweight and lightweight on a losing skid it’s tough to pick Glenn to get back on track in his welterweight debut.

UFC 305 Close Calls

Casey O’Neill to Defeat Luana Santos (+120)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Feb 20, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Casey O'Neill of Australia punches Shana Dobson in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports / Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Originally scheduled to meet Tereza Bledá, O’Neill will now try to snap a two-fight skid and defend her #15 ranking when she meets Santos. “King” generated quite a bit of hype for herself after starting off 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes, and even though Santos is a tough challenge I’ll take O’Neill to get back into the win column at underdog odds.

Israel Adesanya to Defeat Dricus Du Plessis (-118)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Sean Strickland (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports / Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of question marks around Adesanya following his loss to Sean Strickland and subsequent layoff, but it’s hard to pass up such close odds on the former two-time champion. Du Plessis has been continually underrated during his UFC run and may prove his doubters wrong once again this weekend, but at the current line I’ll take “The Last Stylebender” to claim the middleweight title for a third time.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions

UFC 305 Prop Bets

Dricus Du Plesiss vs. Israel Adesanya Goes Under 4.5 Rounds (-135)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The bad blood between these two men has helped generate fan excitement for the UFC 305 main event, and hopefully that will translate to an entertaining title fight. Both men went the distance in their most recent outings against Strickland, but with Adesanya’s counter striking and Du Plessis’ pressure-heavy style there’s a good chance this fight ends inside the distance.

Steve Erceg Over 0.5 Total Takedowns Landed (-175)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Steve Erceg (red gloves) fights Alessandro Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kai Kara-France’s takedown defense has largely held up during his UFC career, but Erceg’s willingness to stand and trade with him should open up opportunities to mix in a well-timed takedown. I don’t expect “AstroBoy” to make that his primary game plan, but during a fight that may well go the three-round distance he should be able to bring Kara-France to the mat at least once even if he can’t hold him there for long.

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (+124)

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Li Jingliang (red gloves) fights Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Prates has won eight-straight fights via knockout, but Jingliang is a pretty sizeable step up for the Brazilian at UFC 305. There are certainly concerns around “The Leech” as he prepares to return to action for the first time in nearly two years, but in 27 pro fights Jingliang has never been knocked out and he’s only been submitted twice.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Read More UFC & MMA News

UFC's Sean Strickland Threatens Court, Raises Serious Allegations Against MMA Manager Tiki Ghosn

UFC Fight Night Edmonton Set for November, Main & Co-Main Events Revealed

UFC Returns to Macau after 10 Years with November Fight Night Event

UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Returns Fire on Kamaru Usman: ‘Better Version of Me?'

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. 

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News