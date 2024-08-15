UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC heads to Perth, Western Australia this week for a stacked UFC 305 card headlined by a middleweight title fight.
MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC 305, and we’ll also take a look at a few small favorites that might be worth betting as well as some close lines and tempting prop bets.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC 305 Full Fight Card Odds
• Dricus Du Plessis (-102) vs. Israel Adesanya (-118)
• Kai Kara-France (+142) vs. Steve Erceg (-170)
• Mateusz Gamrot (-325) vs. Dan Hooker (+260)
• Tai Tuivasa (+190) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-230)
• Li Jingliang (+295) vs. Carlos Prates (-375)
• Junior Tafa (-130) vs. Valter Walker (+110)
• Josh Culibao (-148) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+124)
• Casey O’Neill (+120) vs. Luana Santos (-142)
• Jack Jenkins (-750) vs. Herbert Burns (+525)
• Tom Nolan (-1200) vs. Alex Reyes (+750)
• Kenan Song (-185) vs. Ricky Glenn (+154)
• Stewart Nicoll (-230) vs. Jesus Aguilar (+190)
UFC 305 Small Favorites
Josh Culibao to Defeat Ricardo Ramos (-148)
This matchup could be a sleeper candidate for Fight of the Night, especially if things largely play out on the feet. Ramos probably doesn’t need to worry about suffering a third-straight submission loss against Culibao, but “Kuya” is capable of out landing the flashy Brazilian during what should be an entertaining scrap.
Kenan Song to Defeat Ricky Glenn (-185)
Aside from the fact that Glenn has been knocked out in back-to-back fights, I have concerns about him making the move up to welterweight. The longtime UFC veteran will have height and reach parity with Song, but as a former featherweight and lightweight on a losing skid it’s tough to pick Glenn to get back on track in his welterweight debut.
UFC 305 Close Calls
Casey O’Neill to Defeat Luana Santos (+120)
Originally scheduled to meet Tereza Bledá, O’Neill will now try to snap a two-fight skid and defend her #15 ranking when she meets Santos. “King” generated quite a bit of hype for herself after starting off 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes, and even though Santos is a tough challenge I’ll take O’Neill to get back into the win column at underdog odds.
Israel Adesanya to Defeat Dricus Du Plessis (-118)
There are plenty of question marks around Adesanya following his loss to Sean Strickland and subsequent layoff, but it’s hard to pass up such close odds on the former two-time champion. Du Plessis has been continually underrated during his UFC run and may prove his doubters wrong once again this weekend, but at the current line I’ll take “The Last Stylebender” to claim the middleweight title for a third time.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions
UFC 305 Prop Bets
Dricus Du Plesiss vs. Israel Adesanya Goes Under 4.5 Rounds (-135)
The bad blood between these two men has helped generate fan excitement for the UFC 305 main event, and hopefully that will translate to an entertaining title fight. Both men went the distance in their most recent outings against Strickland, but with Adesanya’s counter striking and Du Plessis’ pressure-heavy style there’s a good chance this fight ends inside the distance.
Steve Erceg Over 0.5 Total Takedowns Landed (-175)
Kai Kara-France’s takedown defense has largely held up during his UFC career, but Erceg’s willingness to stand and trade with him should open up opportunities to mix in a well-timed takedown. I don’t expect “AstroBoy” to make that his primary game plan, but during a fight that may well go the three-round distance he should be able to bring Kara-France to the mat at least once even if he can’t hold him there for long.
Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (+124)
Prates has won eight-straight fights via knockout, but Jingliang is a pretty sizeable step up for the Brazilian at UFC 305. There are certainly concerns around “The Leech” as he prepares to return to action for the first time in nearly two years, but in 27 pro fights Jingliang has never been knocked out and he’s only been submitted twice.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC's Sean Strickland Threatens Court, Raises Serious Allegations Against MMA Manager Tiki Ghosn
• UFC Fight Night Edmonton Set for November, Main & Co-Main Events Revealed
• UFC Returns to Macau after 10 Years with November Fight Night Event
• UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Returns Fire on Kamaru Usman: ‘Better Version of Me?'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.