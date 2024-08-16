UFC 307: Jamahal Hill Baffled by Khalil Rountree Jr. Title Shot vs. Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill says the next light heavyweight title fight is "terrible for the sport."
UFC 307: HUGE ALEX PEREIRA TITLE FIGHT HEADLINES SALT LAKE CITY PAY-PER-VIEW
On Friday, UFC CEO Dana White announced that champion Alex Pereira would be defending his title for a third time this year against Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event of UFC 307 on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The title shot was an unexpected, yet welcome surprise for the #8-ranked contender Rountree, who's coming off a TKO win over Anthony Smith from last year.
Not everybody is happy with the timing of this title fight, including Jamahal Hill as it was the former champion that was scheduled to take on Rountree Jr. at UFC 303. But, the fight never took place with Rountree being suspended two months by the Combat Sports Anti-Doping Agency for testing positive for a banned substance, one he claims was in his supplements without even knowing.
With his suspension lifted in July, Rountree now gets the dream fight he's been asking for in a striking battle against Pereira, much to the dismay of Hill, who is set on getting revenge on former foe Pereira after their fight at UFC 300 saw him get stopped in the very first round.
"Can’t believe what I just saw announced!!!" Hill reacted to Rountree's title shot on 'X'. "So a guy pulls out of a contender fight because of failed drug test for a banned substances and gets rewarded with a title shot?!! This is terrible for the sport and makes the rankings completely pointless!!!"
Speaking of the rankings, the #2 ranked Magomed Ankalaev was thought by many to be next for Pereira following his second title defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. After all, Ankalaev has not lost in his last 12 fights. However, the Russian would be booked against another in top contender Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 later in October.
Nikita Krylov and Volkan Oezdemir are also coming off wins and ranked higher than Rountree but it's hard to argue there's a more entertaining fight for Pereira in the division than seasoned striker Roundtree - a muay thai based fighter backed by KO power. "The War Horse" currently rides a five-fight win streak.
Daniel Cormier: UFC Protecting ‘Golden Goose’ Alex Pereira from Magomed Ankalaev
Whether Jamahal Hill thought the title fight was warranted or not, Khalil Rountree Jr. will look to make the most out of his golden opportunity against knockout artist Alex Pereira at UFC 307.
