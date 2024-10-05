MMA Knockout

UFC 307 Fight Card - Pereira vs Rountree Live Stream (Companion)

The UFC 307 fight card is stacked, and you can have two Hall of Famers joining you for a companion stream tonight.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) prepares to fight Jiri Prochazka (not pictured) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) prepares to fight Jiri Prochazka (not pictured) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's fight night, and the companion stream for UFC 307 is set to air live.

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City will play host to tonight's pay-per-view event. Alex Pereira is hoping to notch his third successful UFC light heavyweight title defense. He'll put his gold at stake against Khalil Rountree.

Speaking of gold, the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship is also on the line this evening. Raquel Pennington makes her first title defense against Julianna Pena. Will the two-year layoff hurt Pena or will she become a two-time champion?

If you want to keep up with the pay-per-view alongside two UFC Hall of Famers, now is the chance to do so.

UFC 307 Companion Stream with Jens Pulver & Forrest Griffin

Jens Pulver is gearing up for another watchalong stream, and he isn't alone. Joining Pulver will be fellow UFC legend Forrest Griffin. Jason Anik, the brother of UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik, will also be on the live feed.

The companion stream will begin right at the start of the early prelims, which will be 6:30 p.m. ET. Pulver, Griffin, and Anik will be reacting to the entire UFC 307 card as it rolls along.

Here is the official UFC 307 companion stream:

Fernando Quiles Jr.
FERNANDO QUILES JR.

Fernando has over a decade of combat sports news writing experience. He currently covers MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling. Fernando joined MMA Knockout as the Lead Writer/Editor when it was founded in 2023.

