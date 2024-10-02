MMA Knockout

UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Prelim Card Predictions

Check out predictions for every prelim fight at UFC 307.

The UFC returns to Salt Lake City, UT this Saturday for UFC 307, and MMA KO's Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all seven of the card's prelim fights.

Preliminary Card

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

Thompson's first fight of 2024 will see the two-time welterweight title challenger try and defend his Top 10 ranking against the surging Buckley.

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Joaquin Buckley (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. / Jeff Le-Imagn Images

There are obvious concerns about how the younger Buckley might be able to overpower his aging opponent, but I'll pick "Wonderboy" to keep this fight at his preferred range and pull off the minor upset.

(Pick: Thompson)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Rodriguez finds herself in a similar position as Thompson at UFC 307, as she faces a rising contender after going 1-3 in her last four outings.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There actually isn't much of a gap in their professional fighting experience despite Lucindo only being 22, but I'm siding with Rodriguez given that she's been in the cage with a significantly higher caliber of competition.

(Pick: Rodriguez)

Ihor Potieria vs. César Almeida

Potieria is likely fighting for his spot on the roster at UFC 307, and he hasn't been given a very forgiving matchup in that regard.

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Cesar Almeida (red gloves) fights Roman Kopylov (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The hype around Almeida was stifled somewhat when he dropped a split decision to Roman Kopylov in his last outing, but this matchup looks like it's designed for the Brazilian to score a big finish in Salt Lake City.

(Pick: Almeida)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Austin Hubbard

Moving back up to lightweight after he failed to hit the featherweight limit for a fight with Damon Jackson, Hernandez is desperately in need of a win when he meets Hubbard.

Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Billy Quarantillo (red gloves) fights Alexander Hernandez (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"The Great" is always entertaining but is 1-4 across his last five fights, and although Hubbard could certainly get the job done here I think Hernandez will largely control the standup exchanges in order to secure victory.

(Pick: Hernandez)

Early Preliminary Card

Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Ovince Saint Preux (left) against Mauricio Rua during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I'll stick with Spann here after I picked him to win their originally-scheduled matchup last month, provided "Superman" doesn't let Saint Preux dictate the pace of the action or snatch one of his infamous Von Flue chokes.

(Pick: Spann)

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Carla Esparza (right) against Rose Namajunas during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Esparza hasn't been given an easy assignment for her retirement fight, and I'm picking Pennington to get the job done in a bout that will hopefully feature some entertaining grappling exchanges.

(Pick: Pennington)

Court McGee vs. Tim Means

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tim Means (red gloves) reacts after a loss to Alex Morono (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This a a very well-matched fight based on where both of these men are at in their careers, and while McGee is always capable of playing spoiler it's Means that boasts more ways to get the job done in Salt Lake City.

(Pick: Means)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 307 all throughout fight week, so be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

