UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira vs. Rountree Live Highlights & Updates

Live results and updates for UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Dynamite strikers collide in the main event of UFC 307 tonight, as light heavyweight champion and former GLORY kickboxing double-champ, Alex Pereira, takes on Muay Thai striker Khalil Rountree Jr.

There's a lot on the line at UFC 307, as the light heavyweight title is up for grabs in the main event, and Raquel Pennington makes her first title defense against Julianna Pena in the co-main. Also on the main card, UFC legend José Aldo continues his final shot at gold when he comes up against ranked contender Mario Bautista.

Jose Aldo UFC 307
Fans will also be eager to see the return of Kayla Harrison. The former two-time PFL champion mauled Holly Holm in her UFC debut at UFC 300 and makes a claim for title contention with a victory over Ketlen Vieira tonight.

The card also features standout fighters and UFC veterans, including Joaquin Buckley, Kevin Holland, Stephen Thompson, Cesar Almeida, Carla Esparza, Ovince St. Preux, and Tim Means.

MMAKO will be here on October 5, at 6:30 pm ET to provide you with live results, highlights, and updates for UFC 307.

UFC 307 Results

