Ex-UFC Champion's Shocking Pick for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree
One former UFC champion has dropped a surprising pick for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree.
"Poatan" will put his light heavyweight gold at stake against "The War Horse" in the main event of UFC 307. The title fight goes down inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
While Pereira is a sizable favorite, some believe that Rountree has a chance to stun the MMA world. Count one former UFC titleholder as a believer.
KHABIB ANNOUNCES NEXT FIGHT PPV FOR ISLAM MAKHACHEV
Kamaru Usman Picks Khalil Rountree to Shock Alex Pereira
During a UFC 307 preview episode of Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry, Kamaru Usman revealed he is picking Khalil Rountree to pull off the upset over Alex Pereira.
"I think Khalil Rountree shocks the world."- Kamaru Usman
Usman reminded listeners that Rountree is a credible threat on the feet and can catch anyone he shares the Octagon with.
"I think Khalil Rountree is extremely explosive, extremely powerful, his Muay Thai is incredible. When he's launching them he's gonna find your face."
"The Nigerian Nightmare" did admit that there is one big question mark that hangs over the title challenger.
"The problem is his pacing," Usman said. "When Khalil let's go, he let's everything go, and how is he going to do in round three, four, and five if the fight somehow gets there? That's my only concern, but in those first two rounds, I'm telling you right now, Khalil Rountree is as dangerous as anyone Alex Pereira has fought."
We're just a few days shy of finding out who will walk out of Utah with the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Stick with MMA Knockout on SI this Saturday night for live coverage of the UFC 307 card.
If you use any quotes from this article, please drop a H/T to MMA Knockout on SI for the transcription.
ALEX PEREIRA FIGHTS 2 OPPONENTS AT UFC 307
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Alex Pereira Fights 2 Opponents at UFC 307
- Watch UFC Champ Alex Pereira Spar Professional Heavyweight Boxer
- Update On Potential UFC Spain Card Featuring Champ Ilia Topuria
- UFC 307 Headliner Alex Pereira Calls Out 'Boring' Top Contender
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.