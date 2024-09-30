Ex-UFC Champion's Shocking Pick for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree

Kamaru Usman thinks that Khalil Rountree is going to “shock the world” and beat Alex Pereira at #UFC307 😳



“Crazy things happen in Utah… I’m telling you right now, Khalil Rountree is as dangerous as anybody that Alex Pereira has fought.”



