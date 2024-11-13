UFC 309 - Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Prelim Fight Predictions
The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday (November 16) for UFC 309, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card's prelim fights.
UFC 309 Preliminary Card
Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
McGhee has certainly looked impressive in his three UFC outings, but this is a sizeable step up in competition for him against the #13-ranked Martinez.
“Dragon” was on a six-fight win streak prior to a meeting with José Aldo at UFC 301, and despite being the underdog here I expect Martinez to get back on track after coming up short against the UFC Hall of Famer.
(Pick: Martinez)
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Weidman returned to the win column in controversial fashion in his last fight against Bruno Silva, and he’s been given another reasonable matchup here for what might be his final appearance in the UFC Octagon.
I don’t think Anders would find much grappling success against Weidman when “The All-American” was in his prime, but the 37-year-old is still a physical force and may well be able to outwork the former champion here.
(Pick: Anders)
Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
Jim Miller continues to make history every time he steps into the UFC Octagon, and at UFC 309 he also has a chance to add to his record-number of wins in the promotion.
The UFC’s all-time fights leader won’t have an easy time against Jackson, but Miller is well-rounded enough to handle “The Leech” anywhere this fight goes when the two men meet in the cage.
(Pick: Miller)
David Onama vs. Roberto Romero
Originally set to face Lucas Almeida, Onama will instead welcome Romero to the UFC in this featherweight contest.
A veteran of Combate Global, Romero has close to the same number of pro fights as Onama but just hasn't faced the same level of competition as “Silent Assassin”.
(Pick: Onama)
UFC 309 Early Preliminary Card
Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz
Seeing Tybura get submitted by Serghei Spivac in his last outing was certainly a tough look considering the Polish heavyweight is known for his grappling, but against Diniz he’s facing a fighter that will do everything to avoid hitting the mat.
The Brazilian could certainly sleep Tybura if he gets careless when closing the distance, but if “Tybur” can bring Diniz down then it’s likely going to be a tough night for the former kickboxing standout.
(Pick: Tybura)
Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
This fight is almost certainly the last chance for both men in the UFC, as Gall is on a three-fight skid and Brahimaj has gone 2-3 since debuting for the promotion in 2020.
Fans could be treated to some entertaining grappling exchanges if this fight hits the canvas, and although it’s not a confident pick I’m going to slightly lean with Gall to secure his first win since 2021.
(Pick: Gall)
Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliot
This may not be the highest-profile fight on the UFC 309 prelims, but it’s an incredibly well-matched bout between a pair of talented welterweights.
Hafez rebounded from his short-notice debut against Jack Della Maddalena with a win over Mickey Gall in June, but while I do think the 32-year-old could present some problems for Elliot it’s hard to pick against “The Welsh Gangster” given the run that he’s currently on.
(Pick: Elliot)
Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
The UFC 309 curtain-jerker will see Hardy attempt to extend her current three-fight win streak when she takes on Brazil’s Moura.
“Ronda” is coming off the first loss of her professional career in June, and after missing the strawweight limit for both of her previous UFC outings I’ll side with her to earn a win in her first flyweight bout since 2022.
(Pick: Moura)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 309 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
