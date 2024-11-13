Watch 58-Year-Old Mike Tyson Crush Pads Days Away from Jake Paul Fight
Mike Tyson's still got it.
While he's no longer the youthful heavyweight champion he once was, there's a saying that power is the last thing to leave an ageing fighter, and that looks to be the case for Tyson, who still packs a punch at 58.
Gunning for KO #45 on his pro record is Tyson, who has not fought professionally since 2005 and is a few years removed from an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. Tyson faces a much larger age disparity and challenge against Jake Paul (27) in his return fight on Netflix, going down this Friday in Arlington, Texas.
"There's a fundamental difference between me and Jake," Tyson said of the influencer-turned-boxer on Netflix's Countdown for the fight. "He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He's manufactured. I'm a natural-born killer."
Mike Tyson's Open Workout
To no surprise, Tyson got the biggest pop of the night from the fans, entering the ring for open workouts at Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday. There, "Iron" Mike showcased what's left of his speed and power, hitting pads with famed trainer Rafael Cordeiro.
Holding pads is harder than it looks, with Cordeiro bracing for impact on Tyson's short bursts and vintage combos, which Paul will have to watch out for, especially in the early stages of their eight-round matchup.
Perhaps, a different fire lit under Tyson this time around with his family behind him, the former champion said in his post-workout interview:
"Family's everything. To my children, I'm nobody. But that night, they're going to find out their father is very special."
Catch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Netflix Friday, Nov. 15 - live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Fan Surprises Mike Tyson Before Jake Paul Fight - "You Robbed Me When I Was a Kid"
