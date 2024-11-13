MMA Knockout

Watch 58-Year-Old Mike Tyson Crush Pads Days Away from Jake Paul Fight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson threw some hurtin' bombs in his open workout for Jake Paul.

Christopher De Santiago

Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson's still got it.

Who is the Betting Favorite for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight?

While he's no longer the youthful heavyweight champion he once was, there's a saying that power is the last thing to leave an ageing fighter, and that looks to be the case for Tyson, who still packs a punch at 58.

"Iron" Mike Tyson at 58 years old.
Esther Lins/Most Valuable Promotion

Gunning for KO #45 on his pro record is Tyson, who has not fought professionally since 2005 and is a few years removed from an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. Tyson faces a much larger age disparity and challenge against Jake Paul (27) in his return fight on Netflix, going down this Friday in Arlington, Texas.

"There's a fundamental difference between me and Jake," Tyson said of the influencer-turned-boxer on Netflix's Countdown for the fight. "He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He's manufactured. I'm a natural-born killer."

Mike Tyson's Open Workout

To no surprise, Tyson got the biggest pop of the night from the fans, entering the ring for open workouts at Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday. There, "Iron" Mike showcased what's left of his speed and power, hitting pads with famed trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

Holding pads is harder than it looks, with Cordeiro bracing for impact on Tyson's short bursts and vintage combos, which Paul will have to watch out for, especially in the early stages of their eight-round matchup.

Perhaps, a different fire lit under Tyson this time around with his family behind him, the former champion said in his post-workout interview:

"Family's everything. To my children, I'm nobody. But that night, they're going to find out their father is very special."

Mike Tyson during his open workout for Jake Paul.
Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotion

More Highlights

Catch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Netflix Friday, Nov. 15 - live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. For now, catch more highlights of Tyson's open workout.

Fan Surprises Mike Tyson Before Jake Paul Fight - "You Robbed Me When I Was a Kid"

Read More Boxing & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/News