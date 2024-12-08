UFC 310: Michael Chiesa Snatches Neck for Back-To-Back Submission Wins
A dominant effort was on display for Michael Chiesa at UFC 310.
UFC 310 Live Results & Highlights – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
Retirement is no longer on the mind for 'The Ultimate Fighter' winner Chiesa, who snatched yet another neck in 2024 after submitting Tony Ferguson back in August. The 37-year-old looked just about perfect in every facet against opponent Max "Pain" Griffin, meeting him on the prelims of UFC 310 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Round 1
Chiesa found a home for his left hand in the first round, keeping Griffin guessing with a double-leg takedown early on. Griffin was able to work his way back up to his feet but Chiesa stayed on him, getting control of his back even while standing. Griffin escaped and both men trade on the feet with Chiesa finding a home for his left hand.
Griffin tagged Chiesa, who rallied for a takedown. Griffin was able to get up but not for long as Chiesa takes him down again before the end of the round.
Round 2:
In round 2, it was more of the same as Chiesa continued to land the left hand. Griffin decided to change up his approach from striking with Chiesa to clinching with the grappler. Griffin kept Chiesa at bay in this position for a little bit, however, not to much avail.
Chiesa showcased his dirty boxing as well as an additional takedown before hearing the horn for round 3, where the 37-year-old truly shined.
Round 3:
Chiesa picked the leg of Griffin for a takedown, snatching the neck of Griffin for a tight rear-naked choke. Griffin tried to survive but within a few seconds, he was forced to tap in the final round.
Official result: Michael Chiesa defeats Max Griffin via submission in round 3 (1:56)
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.