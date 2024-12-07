UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is back in Las Vegas this weekend for its final PPV card of 2024, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC 310 as well as look at some of the best betting options available.
UFC 310 Full Card Betting Odds
• Alexandre Pantoja (-250) vs. Kai Asakura (+205)
• Shavkat Rakhmonov (-375) vs. Ian Machado Garry (+295)
• Ciryl Gane (-375) vs. Alexander Volkov (+295)
• Bryce Mitchell (-950) vs. Kron Gracie (+625)
• Nate Landwehr (-130) vs. Doo Ho Choi (+110)
• Dominick Reyes (-375) vs. Anthony Smith (+295)
• Vicente Luque (+130) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-155)
• Movsar Evloev (-225) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+185)
• Randy Brown (+154) vs. Bryan Battle (-185)
• Chris Weidman (-112) vs. Eryk Anders (-108)
• Cody Durden (+136) vs. Joshua Van (-162)
• Michael Chiesa (-130) vs. Max Griffin (+110)
• Clay Guida (+700) vs. Chase Hooper (-1100)
• Kennedy Nzechukwu (-550) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+410)
UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
UFC 310 Small Favorite & Underdog Bets
Nate Landwehr to Defeat Doo Ho Choi (-130)
It’s no surprise that this fight has been slotted in as the PPV card opener considering it has all the makings of Fight of the Night for UFC 310.
Landwehr was knocked out early in two of his three UFC losses, but as long as he can avoid getting cracked by Choi then I expect “The Train” to take this fight over the longer it goes on.
Vicente Luque to Defeat Themba Gorimbo (+130)
I can understand the line here considering Gorimbo is on a four-fight win streak, but he’s still stepping in on short notice against one of the UFC’s perennial top welterweights.
Luque is certainly in for a tougher night of work than in his original matchup with Nick Diaz, but even after being stopped by Joaquin Buckley in his last outing I think that “The Silent Assasin” is capable of defending his spot in the welterweight rankings.
Randy Brown to Defeat Bryan Battle (+154)
Both of these men head into UFC 310 on winning streaks, and whichever fighter gets their hand raised on Saturday night should be due for a Top 15 matchup the next time they enter the Octagon.
This betting line was a bit more tempting before Battle missed weight by several pounds, but I still think that Brown has the skills necessary to pull off the minor upset and secure his fourth win in a row.
‘They Want Me to Suffer’ - Randy Brown on Bryan Battle Weight Miss at UFC 310
UFC 310 Prop Bets
Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (+114)
These two men already met once at Fury Pro Grappling 6 in a matchup that saw Hooper secure victory via calf slicer in just under four minutes.
That result and the current money line odds don’t bode well for Guida here, but even if he does come up short I think “The Carpenter” will keep things more competitive when the two men meet again in Las Vegas.
Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (+195)
An uninspiring outing against Charles Jourdain last year put Gracie on a two-fight skid, while Mitchell enters this matchup looking to rebound from a violent knockout-loss to Josh Emmett.
Most fans are hoping that these two grapplers put on a show when they hit the mat, and if one of them isn't able to snatch a submission then Mitchell may be able to take advatange of Gracie's striking deficiencies to score a finish.
Joshua Van to Defeat Cody Durden via KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (+165)
I’m a little surprised by how close the money line is between these two fighters, and while I do think Durden is a live dog I believe Van should be favored a bit more heavily.
“The Fearless” is a dangerous striker but also has several submission-wins on his record, and Durden has been finished in five out of his six professional losses.
UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Full Prelim Fight Predictions
