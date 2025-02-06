MMA Knockout

UFC 312 pre-fight press conference live stream video for du Plessis vs. Strickland 2

Check out a live stream and replay of the pre-fight press conference for UFC 312.

We’re now just a couple days away from UFC 312, and that means that the event’s pre-fight press conference is set to go down tonight in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

UFC 312 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Replay

The main event of UFC 312 is a rematch for the middleweight title between defending champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. The pair first met last year at UFC 305, where “Stillknocks” took the middleweight belt from Strickland via split decision.

Jon Jones teases massive announcement, UFC fans hoping for Tom Aspinall fight

The card’s co-main event will see UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang attempt to defend her belt for the third time against undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez, who is fighting for the first time since 2023 but scored a submission win against former titleholder Jessica Andrade in her last outing.

The UFC 312 main card will also see Justin Tafa welcome Tallison Teixeira to the UFC after Jimmy Crute and Rodolfo Bellato square off in a light heavyweight bout. Welterweights Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado open the PPV action, and the night’s prelims feature plenty of local talent and several fighters that will be making their promotional debuts.

Khamzat Chimaev takes nasty shot at Sean Strickland, deceased father

The UFC 312 pre-fight press conference is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. local time in Sydney (2 a.m. ET) and you can either watch a live stream or catch a replay of all of the proceedings below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout throughout fight week for UFC 312 weigh-in coverage as well as staff predictions for every main card matchup, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights from all the action at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

