Jon Jones teases massive announcement, UFC fans hoping for Tom Aspinall fight
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones either has some major fight news ready, or he’s preparing to have a massive laugh at the expense of the entire combat sports community.
Heavyweight Blockbuster In 2025?
Considered by many to be the greatest fighter to ever step into the UFC Octagon, Jones had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the promotion’s light heavyweight division before he finally made a long-teased move up to heavyweight in 2023.
What’s next for Dana White? UFC President talks retirement plans
“Bones” made short work of Ciryl Gane to win the division’s vacant title at UFC 285, and after a fight with two-time Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic was initially delayed due to injury the 37-year-old return at UFC 309 in November and stopped Miocic in the third round for his first title defense.
The initial delay to the Miocic matchup prompted many fans to call for that fight to be scrapped in favor of a meeting between Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall, who won the interim belt by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich before he defended it with an even quicker finish against Curtis Blaydes in June.
Jones Promises "Big Announcement"
Jones has remained largely noncommittal on the Aspinall fight even after defending his belt at UFC 309, but now the future Hall of Famer has sent the MMA rumor mill swirling with a tantalizing post on his Instagram account.
“IN 24 HOURS, I HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCMENT. #GetReady #TheChampIsHere”
MMA insider believes there could be a superstar shortage in the UFC
The heavyweight champion’s post unsurprisingly has many fans convinced that the announcement will be the long-awaited blockbuster matchup with Aspinall, but it’s worth noting that Jones has openly discussed the idea of walking away from the sport altogether in recent months.
UFC CEO Dana White maintains that the plan is to get a heavyweight title unification fight booked by the end of the year, and combat sports fans will have to wait until tomorrow to find out what exactly the big news is that Jones is referring to.
More UFC & MMA News
• Sean Strickland’s open workout features unusual sparring session, Fan gets dropped
• Khamzat Chimaev takes nasty shot at Sean Strickland, deceased father
• UFC 312 headliner Dricus du Plessis reveals movie that sparked interest in MMA
• Ilia Topuria eyes UFC superfight with No. 1 pound-for-pound Islam Makhachev
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.