Ilia Topuria eyes UFC superfight with No. 1 pound-for-pound Islam Makhachev
UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria wants the biggest fights possible, even if that means fighting champions outside of his natural weight class.
Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC), fresh off a successful first title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308, told UFC Australian TV broadcaster Maine Event on Wednesday that if the timing were to align, he would challenge No. 1 pound-for-pound star and UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev (27-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC) in a champ vs. champ superfight.
Topuria Discusses Interest In Makhachev Fight
Makhachev is under a month removed from his submission win against late-notice replacement Renato Moicano. Moicano (20-6-1 MMA, 12-6 UFC) had stepped in for No. 1 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC), who suffered a back injury during the final hours of his weight cut that resulted in their fight being scrapped before UFC 311.
‘I'm staying away from him’ … Michael Page gives hilarious response to fighting Alex Pereira
Nevertheless, Topuria is keen on a fight with Makhachev, saying he presents his toughest challenge. He did add that if the fight were to materialize, he would come out on the victorious end and make a case for potentially becoming the promotion's biggest star in the current era.
"This is something I want to do," Topuria said. "The UFC knows that, but at the end of the day, this is something that the UFC decides. They know how to run the business. They know how to do it. They have a lot of experience, so if they tell me they want me to keep defending the belt in the 145 [featherweight] division, maybe I will do that."
Even though Topuria is likely to agree to whichever terms the UFC presents, he still plans to push for what he rightfully wants - the biggest fight possible.
"If they let me move up in [the] 155-[pound division], I will do that also."
UFC star Conor McGregor caught on video spitting on Khabib Nurmagomedov fan
Topuria plans to hold up his end of a potential Volkanovski rematch if the promotion presents the option of him staying at featherweight, but for now, it remains to be seen which decision, if any, the promotion decides to make.
More UFC & MMA News
• Michael Bisping delivers brutal take on future of Israel Adesanya's UFC career
• Jake Paul reveals Super Bowl pick, promises outrageous gift to potential MVP
• Metro Denver EDC report highlights economic impact of ONE 168 at Ball Arena
• Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender shockingly released after Saudi Arabia loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.