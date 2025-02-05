Khamzat Chimaev takes nasty shot at Sean Strickland, deceased father
All kinds of lines are crossed in the UFC middleweight division, and Khamzat Chimaev went after former champion and upcoming title challenger Sean Strickland on Wednesday.
Strickland's a former teammate of Chimaev, though he's not much a fan of the Chechen fighter or his political ties outside of the Octagon. Undefeated at 14-0, Chimaev has caught a lot of flak for his support of Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic.
Strickland doesn't see eye-to-eye with Chimaev, the American going off on Chimaev and Kadyrov throughout UFC 312 fight week prior to his rematch with Dricus du Plessis on Saturday.
Ilia Topuria eyes UFC superfight with No. 1 pound-for-pound Islam Makhachev
Middleweights such as Israel Adesanya and du Plessis have heard a decent amount of insults from Strickland, the American only getting a taste of his own medicine on a few occasions - namely January of last year, when du Plessis riled up Strickland by mentioning his late abusive father at the UFC 297 press conference.
Chimaev Claps Back At Strickland
The former champion had a pretty dark childhood - one du Plessis and Chimaev are not afraid to bring up as they gear up for battle. "Borz" posted a picture of Strickland's father on Wednesday, with the following caption:
"Why are you baby crying all the time? Father didn't give you love or he showed his love to you too much."
Still yet to win a title, Khamzat Chimaev is a ruthless fighter not just with his grappling but his words, too. Ranked #3 at middleweight, Chimaev could be next in line for a title fight vs. the winner of the du Plessis and Strickland at UFC 312.
Sean Strickland’s open workout features unusual sparring session, Fan gets dropped
Chimaev has won 8 fights in a row in the UFC, choking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 his last time out.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall fight is happening
• MMA insider believes there could be a superstar shortage in the UFC
• UFC 312 headliner Dricus du Plessis reveals movie that sparked interest in MMA
• UFC star Conor McGregor caught on video spitting on Khabib Nurmagomedov fan
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.