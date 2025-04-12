MMA Knockout

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes how to watch, bout order, betting odds

Get all of the particulars ahead of tonight's pay-per-view blockbuster.

Zain Bando

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC 314 goes down tonight from Miami, FL, headlined by a vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

The fight was booked after Ilia Topuria opted to vacate the belt with a transition to lightweight on the horizon. Volkanovski earned the title fight despite not having won at 145 in almost two years, as he’ll enter his 10th title fight since Dec. 2019.

Alexander Volkanovski leaves following the loss against Ilia Topuria during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Alexander Volkanovski leaves following the loss against Ilia Topuria during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lopes is a winner of five in a row and has been on a fast track to a title fight for quite a while. If he were to dethrone Volkanovski, it would usher in a new, unexpected era to create a true changing of the guard in the division.

READ MORE: Petr Yan calls out UFC bogeyman for title fight eliminator

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

The co-main event features a critical five-round lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler.

While Pimblett is unbeaten in the UFC, Chandler is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and has been closely linked to former two-division champion Conor McGregor after their cancelled UFC 303 bout last June.

Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square
Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Whether the two eventually fight remains to be seen, but Chandler’s first order of business remains seeking a win over Pimblett to stay in the lightweight title mix.

The rest of the card appears stellar, too, as 13 fights make up the event.

READ MORE: UFC ownership could make worrying move to change future of boxing

Check out the rest of the bout order and betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 314 Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ESPN+ PPV)

  • Vacant Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (-162) vs. Diego Lopes (+136)
  • Lightweight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (+136) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-162) – five rounds, non-title fight
  • Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez (-170) vs. Patricio Freire (+142)
  • Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (+164) vs. Jean Silva (-198)
  • Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (-162) vs. Dominick Reyes (+136)

UFC 314 Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPN+)

  • Featherweight Featured Prelim: Dan Ige (+160) vs. Sean Woodson (-192)
  • Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan (+105) vs. Virna Jandiroba (-125)
  • Lightweight: Jim Miller (+500) vs. Chase Hooper (-700)
  • Featherweight: Darren Elkins (+235) vs. Julian Erosa (-290)
  • Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk (-205) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+170)
  • Flyweight: Su Mudaerji (-148) vs. Mitch Raposo (+124)
  • Middleweight: Tresean Gore (+380) vs. Marco Tulio (-500)
  • Catchweight: Nora Cornolle (-205) vs. Hailey Cowan (+170)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News