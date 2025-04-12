UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes how to watch, bout order, betting odds
UFC 314 goes down tonight from Miami, FL, headlined by a vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
The fight was booked after Ilia Topuria opted to vacate the belt with a transition to lightweight on the horizon. Volkanovski earned the title fight despite not having won at 145 in almost two years, as he’ll enter his 10th title fight since Dec. 2019.
Lopes is a winner of five in a row and has been on a fast track to a title fight for quite a while. If he were to dethrone Volkanovski, it would usher in a new, unexpected era to create a true changing of the guard in the division.
Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
The co-main event features a critical five-round lightweight fight between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler.
While Pimblett is unbeaten in the UFC, Chandler is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and has been closely linked to former two-division champion Conor McGregor after their cancelled UFC 303 bout last June.
Whether the two eventually fight remains to be seen, but Chandler’s first order of business remains seeking a win over Pimblett to stay in the lightweight title mix.
The rest of the card appears stellar, too, as 13 fights make up the event.
Check out the rest of the bout order and betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 314 Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ESPN+ PPV)
- Vacant Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski (-162) vs. Diego Lopes (+136)
- Lightweight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (+136) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-162) – five rounds, non-title fight
- Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez (-170) vs. Patricio Freire (+142)
- Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (+164) vs. Jean Silva (-198)
- Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (-162) vs. Dominick Reyes (+136)
UFC 314 Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featherweight Featured Prelim: Dan Ige (+160) vs. Sean Woodson (-192)
- Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan (+105) vs. Virna Jandiroba (-125)
- Lightweight: Jim Miller (+500) vs. Chase Hooper (-700)
- Featherweight: Darren Elkins (+235) vs. Julian Erosa (-290)
- Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk (-205) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+170)
- Flyweight: Su Mudaerji (-148) vs. Mitch Raposo (+124)
- Middleweight: Tresean Gore (+380) vs. Marco Tulio (-500)
- Catchweight: Nora Cornolle (-205) vs. Hailey Cowan (+170)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
