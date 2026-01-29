UFC Hall of Famer Reveals Opponent for UFC 327 Fight After Postponing Retirement

After revealing earlier this week that he’ll be fighting at UFC 327, Cub Swanson confirmed that he’s returning for a banger of a featherweight matchup.

A member of the UFC Hall of Fame’s “Fight Wing” for his epic war with Doo Ho Choi that took place at UFC 206 in 2016, Swanson has been with the UFC since the promotion absorbed the WEC’s roster of fighters in 2011.

The 42-year-old has openly contemplated retirement since his last outing in late 2024, which saw him knock out Billy Quarantillo in the third round and earn a “Performance of the Night” bonus in the process.

Cub Swanson Faces Nate Landwehr In Miami

Swanson got fans hyped for his return at UFC 327 with a previous announcement, and now the 42-fight veteran has officially revealed that he’ll be taking on Nate Landwehr in Miami, FL on April 11.

Also a fan favorite like Swanson, Landwehr joined the UFC in 2020 and has established himself as one of the most consistently-entertaining fighters on the promotion’s roster across his 10 appearances inside the Octagon.

“The Train” has earned post-fight bonuses for half of those outings, three of which came during a three-fight win streak that he put together between October 2021 and March 2023.

Nate Landwehr (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jamall Emmers (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The 37-year-old currently finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after being stopped by Swanson’s fellow UFC Hall of Famer Choi and Morgan Charriere, who knocked out Landwehr at UFC Nashville in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors.

Can Swanson Make It Three-Straight Bonuses At UFC 327?

Some fans may be disappointed that the UFC didn’t manage to book a much-desired rematch between Swanson and Choi, but a matchup with Landwehr should still produce fireworks when the two men enter the Octagon in Miami.

Swanson’s unanimous decision win over Choi was part of a four-fight win streak that preceded a run of four-straight losses before the Californian got back on track with upset-victories over Kron Gracie and Daniel Pineda. The 42-year-old has alternated wins and losses since then, taking home a “Fight of the Night” bonus for his split decision loss to Andre Fili at UFC 303 before he knocked out Quarantillo in December 2024.

Cub Swanson (red gloves) fights Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fans are still eagerly waiting for an update on what matchup will serve as the main event for UFC 327, but Swanson vs. Landwehr is an exciting addition to a fight card that currently looks like this.

UFC 327 Fight Card

• Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker



• Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez



• Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa



• Andre Lima vs. Dong Hun Choi



• Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

