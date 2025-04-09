MMA Knockout

Petr Yan calls out UFC bogeyman for title fight eliminator

Mathew Riddle

'No Mercy' by name, no mercy by nature. Ex-UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is on the warpath following his two-fight winning streak.

Yan recouped with back-to-back wins after enduring three losses in a row, managing to overcome an all-time fall from grace after losing his title by disqualification in 2021.

Now riding a dominant victory over former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo, Yan is ready to fight anyone and everyone for another shot at undisputed gold.

Petr Yan (red gloves) before his fight against Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena.
Petr Yan calls out Umar Nurmagomedov for UFC title eliminator

Taking to Instagram on April 9, Yan called out former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov for a fight in either Azerbaijan or Abu Dhabi.

UFC is reportedly targeting an event in Baku, Azerbaijan in Summer, and an Abu Dhabi event is scheduled for July 26.

"[UFC] let's do it! Baku or Abu Dhabi. Let's make it five rounds of sparks."

Yan was one candidate for Merab Dvalishvili's next title defense, before it was announced that Sean O'Malley would be getting the rematch first. 'No Mercy' lost a brutal decision in 2023, but his two high-profile wins against Song Yadong and Figueiredo have jumped him into contention.

On the other hand, Nurmagomedov's fight with Dvalishvili at UFC 311 was razor-close, with Dvalishvili using his patented cardio to edge the later rounds. As a result, Nurmagomedov is the man to beat for anybody vying for their shot at the belt.

