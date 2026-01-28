Paramount+ Sees Massive UFC Subscriber ROI Boost Before UFC 324 Launch, UFC 325 Push

UFC CEO Dana White wasn't lying when he said UFC 324, the promotion's debut card on Paramount, was a huge hit for the streaming service.

After signing a $7.7 billion-dollar rights agreement last August that would guarantee the entire UFC rights inventory accessible to fans in the United States and other select territories with more to come in the future, Paramount+ is seeing results almost immediately.

Business Insider's James Faris had been tracking the UFC's new deal in the lead-up to the event, revealing at least one-million subscribers were added in the hours before the event began. This largely explains the joint UFC-Paramount+ press release that went public Monday afternoon. During the peak moment of the night, the UFC and Paramount saw streams hit 5.93 million viewers, as an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett headlined the card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The entire event, as every card moving forward will, was made available to stream on Paramount+ for no additional cost outside of the main tiers (Essential and Premium), making the event arguably the most user-friendly and accessible in UFC history.

UFC, Paramount+ React to UFC 324's Success

"Paramount+ today announced a standout debut for UFC 324 held Saturday, January 24, delivering nearly five million streaming views and over seven million households, the platform’s largest exclusive live event to date," a portion of the statement read. "UFC 324 also reached more homes than any other live UFC event in nearly a decade across linear, broadcast and streaming."

In collaboration with Social Content Ratings, the UFC delivered in a big way, as the hashtags #UFC324 and #UFCOnParamount were the hot topics Saturday night. Over 186,000 people talked about the card in some fashion, as the event trended No. 1 for six hours (nearly the entire length of the show).

Who is Headlining UFC 325?

The UFC is carrying its momentum into this Saturday night, with a UFC Featherweight Championship rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in the main event. Volkanovski will look to beat Lopes again after doing so at UFC 314 in Miami last April, which also served as the main event for that card.

The UFC is already seeing exponential growth nearly a week into the live event schedule, making it easier than ever to watch the fights at any time regardless of the event, stakes, or other factors.

If Paramount's messaging means anything, it represents that if fans haven't subscribed already, they should.

