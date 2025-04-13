MMA Knockout

UFC 314 star Paddy Pimblett praised by Dana White after Michael Chandler fight

Where does Paddy Pimblett go from here?

Zain Bando

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s sometimes hard to impress Dana White. Some nights, it’s his mood, while others, he is genuinely invested in the card he and the matchmakers put together.

The same can be said for Paddy Pimblett’s dominant TKO win against Michael Chandler Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 314.

White had little to describe Pimblett’s performance, other than the fact that he now recognizes Pimblett is ready for bigger challengers ahead.

“He’s in that spot where he’s going to be fighting top guys,” White told reporters.

READ MORE: MMA fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

White Reacts To Pimblett vs. Chandler

In doing so, White broke down why he was pleased with the way Pimblett fought, while also revealing that Chandler is still a game opponent despite having just one win over his last six fights.

Chandler, who fell to 2-5 in the UFC, was given heaps of praise by White after drawing a direct correlation to one of boxing’s toughest competitors over the last two decades: the now-deceased Arturo Gatti.

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Chandler is like our Arturo Gatti, man. Every time that guy goes in, you know you’re in for a good fight,” White said. “You know it’s gonna be a war, and you don’t know if he’s gonna win or lose.”

As for Pimblett, White sees the Englishman going as far as he wants to go in MMA.

“People keep counting him out, but he keeps looking better, better, and better every time he shows up,” White said. “Yeah, Paddy Pimblett showed tonight he’s the real deal. Beating Michael Chandler and beating him the way he did, I don’t know how you can doubt the kid anymore.”

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

White didn’t reveal who the UFC has in mind for Pimblett, but it's apparent the promotion is likely going to do all it can to capitalize on his star power.

READ MORE: UFC CEO Dana White provides update on TV rights deal & future of PPV events

For now, it remains to be seen what happens next.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News