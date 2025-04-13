UFC 314 star Paddy Pimblett praised by Dana White after Michael Chandler fight
It’s sometimes hard to impress Dana White. Some nights, it’s his mood, while others, he is genuinely invested in the card he and the matchmakers put together.
The same can be said for Paddy Pimblett’s dominant TKO win against Michael Chandler Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 314.
White had little to describe Pimblett’s performance, other than the fact that he now recognizes Pimblett is ready for bigger challengers ahead.
“He’s in that spot where he’s going to be fighting top guys,” White told reporters.
White Reacts To Pimblett vs. Chandler
In doing so, White broke down why he was pleased with the way Pimblett fought, while also revealing that Chandler is still a game opponent despite having just one win over his last six fights.
Chandler, who fell to 2-5 in the UFC, was given heaps of praise by White after drawing a direct correlation to one of boxing’s toughest competitors over the last two decades: the now-deceased Arturo Gatti.
“Chandler is like our Arturo Gatti, man. Every time that guy goes in, you know you’re in for a good fight,” White said. “You know it’s gonna be a war, and you don’t know if he’s gonna win or lose.”
As for Pimblett, White sees the Englishman going as far as he wants to go in MMA.
“People keep counting him out, but he keeps looking better, better, and better every time he shows up,” White said. “Yeah, Paddy Pimblett showed tonight he’s the real deal. Beating Michael Chandler and beating him the way he did, I don’t know how you can doubt the kid anymore.”
White didn’t reveal who the UFC has in mind for Pimblett, but it's apparent the promotion is likely going to do all it can to capitalize on his star power.
For now, it remains to be seen what happens next.
