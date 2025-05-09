UFC 315: Final predictions for every main card fight
It's almost time for UFC 315.
Belal Muhammad makes his first title defense against Aussie threat Jack Della Maddalena, and Valentina Shevchenko enjoys her second reign as flyweight champion against Manon Fiorot.
MMA Knockout's Mat Riddle (@NotMattRiddle), Drew Beaupré (@mmameditations), and Zain Bando (@ZainBando99) are here with their main card staff predictions.
UFC 315 main card predictions
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena prediction
Mat: I feel as though JDM is being underrated here. Although he's filling in for Rakhmonov, JDM has the better boxing than Muhammad, and an exceptionally underappreciated submission game. His guard is worth noting too.
This is one of those fights where Muhammad has to bring his A-Game for 25 minutes, and JDM only needs 10 seconds to spin the fight in his favor. I think JDM wins, but he'll be a transitional champion, probably for Islam Makhachev to move up and take the title. (Pick: Maddalena)
Drew: Shakvat Rakhmonov would have been the first member of the “new” crop of elite welterweights to fight for the title if Muhammad hadn’t withdrawn from UFC 310, but Della Maddalena getting this opportunity is still a good sign for the future of the division.
The Australian is certainly well-rounded enough to give the champion a difficult fight, but after being the underdog in so many of his recent outings I’ll side with Muhammad to successfully defend his title as the favorite. (Pick: Muhammad)
Zain: Belal Muhammad can't afford to lose this fight. He's better everywhere stylistically and as the championship rounds draw closer, I could see JDM fading. (Pick: Muhammad)
Verdict Muhammad 2-1 Maddalena
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot prediction
Mat: I'm surprised to see that Fiorot barely has the age advantage at 35, but she's the first flyweight title challenger in a long while who seems to be very well-rounded in all facets, not to mention much larger. I pick Fiorot to beat a grizzled Shevchenko. (Pick: Fiorot)
Drew: Alexa Grasso’s brief reign with the women’s flyweight belt looked like it might breathe new life into the division before she came out on the losing end of her trilogy with Shevchenko.
“Bullet” at least gets a new challenger here, and with Fiorot coming off wins over Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield it feels like Shevchenko’s second title reign may be short-lived. (Pick: Fiorot)
Zain: It's near impossible for me to pick against the flyweight GOAT regardless of opponent. I'm not starting this weekend. (Pick: Shevchenko)
Verdict: Fiorot 2-1 Shevchenko
Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi prediction
Mat: I saw someone say that Jose Aldo is MMA's Roberto Duran, and I have to agree. The mileage on this man is insane, and even at his worst he'll be knocking back top-ranked opponents. While Zahabi is a cerebral fighter and should put up a good fight, I have to back Aldo. (Pick: Aldo)
Drew: It’s hard to believe that Aldo is only a year older than Zahabi, but to the Canadian’s credit he’s hit his stride at the perfect time to set up the biggest fight of his career.
Zahabi will enter the cage with the momentum of five-straight wins and the support of what should be a raucous Montreal crowd, but even after the lackluster fight with Mario Bautista I can’t pick against Aldo here. (Pick: Aldo)
Zain: Jose Aldo may be on the retirement path here soon, but given all he's done, experience is experience. As long as he doesn't get caught, he should be fine. (Pick: Aldo)
Verdict: Aldo 3-0 Zahabi
Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva prediction
Mat: Silva has looked great in her career so far. I think Grasso is a submission threat more than a striking one, but I expect Silva to keep her at bay with the kicks. (Pick: Silva)
Drew: Grasso will have to hand Silva her first UFC loss if she wants to remain a factor in the women’s flyweight title picture. I’m definitely surprised to see the former champion lined as the underdog here, but I do think Silva is capable of stifling Grasso’s plans for reclaiming the belt and establish herself as a legit title contender in the process. (Pick: Silva)
Zain: Alexa Grasso's road back to a title fight starts Saturday night. Another must-win scenario to look out for. (Pick: Grasso)
Verdict: Silva 2-1 Grasso
Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec prediction
Mat: Considering how dangerous BSD is and the fact Prepolec is 0-2 in the UFC and taking the fight on a weeks' notice, I can't pick against BSD. In my opinion, Prepolec was the lowest bidder for BSD's replacement opponent and is being thrown to the wolves. (Pick: Saint-Denis)
Drew: The matchup between Saint-Denis and Joel Alvarez was probably the best non-title fight on this card, but now Prepolec gets the chance to rejoin the UFC and try to score what would be a massive upset.
The Canadian will definitely enter the cage in shape after he was already scheduled to fight at Samourai MMA 14 this weekend, but “God of War” is a tough opponent to face on short notice. (Pick: Saint-Denis)
Zain: Props to BSD for still taking the fight on short notice. I'm slightly worried this fight plays out like Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho: not pretty. But, the unexpected usually does happen, so I'm well prepared to be shockingly incorrect. (Pick: Saint-Denis)
Verdict: Benoit Saint-Denis 3-0 Kyle Prepolec
