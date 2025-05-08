Magomed Ankalaev mocks Alex Pereira after hacking controversy
Magomed Ankalaev has capitalized on a moment of weakness from his UFC rival Alex Pereira.
Former light heavyweight champion Pereira turned heads on Wednesday after a cryptic Tweet suggested his discontent with the UFC and potential retirement plans. 'Poatan' later revealed the message as a hack, and while some fans are dubious of Pereira's dismissal, others are keen to poke fun.
Ankalaev, or whoever runs his social pages, is one of them...
Magomed Ankalaev calls out Alex Pereira for alleging he was hacked
Ankalaev and Pereira share a short history. 'Poatan' claimed the title at UFC 295 in November 2023, and Ankalaev was a viable No. 1 contender for most of his reign. After playing cat-and-mouse for three title defenses, Ankalaev got his shot at UFC 313, where he stole the belt by decision.
Taking to X shortly after Pereira dismissed the message as a hack, Ankalaev wasted no time mocking his former Octagon rival.
"The only thing [that] was hacked. It's Alex's brain. He's not a champion anymore. I'm waiting for you. Don't worry."
Ankalaev is rumored to defend his belt in an immediate rematch with Pereira, hopefully later this year. However, Ankalaev's activity in the UFC doesn't bode well. He has fought four times since 2022, unlike Pereira's seven.
The only other viable option for Ankalaev is Jiri Prochazka, who has been calling for his title shot since emphatically knocking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 in January. 'BJP' is one of the few top-ranked light heavyweights that Ankalaev hasn't come close to fighting.
