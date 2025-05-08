UFC 317 reportedly books wild middleweight scrap for International Fight Week
UFC 317 still doesn't have a main event, but its undercard is starting to look incredibly stacked with reports of a middleweight matchup taking place.
International Fight Week is typically reserved for the biggest and baddest UFC fights, and fans expect either Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev or Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall to make the marquee fight of UFC 317. Neither of these fights is close to fruition.
While we wait for the big announcements, which could come at UFC 315 this weekend, we'll make do with lesser fight announcements, such as this one reported by Ag Fight on May 8.
UFC report: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Jack Hermansson set for UFC 317 clash
Per a report by Ag Fight on X, middleweight bangers Gregory Rodrigues and Jack Hermansson are set to clash on the UFC 317 undercard on June 28 in Las Vegas.
Hermansson, who derailed Joe Pyfer's hype in February 2024, has had a long layoff from the Octagon and doesn't get an easy return. Rodrigues was finished by Jared Cannonier in February, ending his three-fight streak.
This fight is potentially an opportunity to break into the bottom of the middleweight rankings.
UFC 317 card
With this addition, UFC 317 has six reported fights (subject to change):
- Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov; Middle
- Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape; Fly
- Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; Middle
- Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber; Light
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa; Heavy
- Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; Fly
