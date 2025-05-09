UFC 315 Guide: underrated bangers, rising stars, and a crucial main event
UFC 315 is almost upon us, and a monumental welterweight clash could reverberate through the divisions.
Belal Muhammad makes his long-awaited return to defend his belt for the first time since winning it in July 2024. Standing in his way is Aussie boxing threat Jack Della Maddalena, who fills in for Shavkat Rakhmonov.
While not the most star-studded fight card, UFC 315 holds a lot of weight. Here's your layman's guide to get the most out of the Montreal PPV.
There are two title fights at UFC 315
UFC 315 plays host to 12 fights and two title fights. It features five current or former UFC champions, and zero debutants. Prelims begin at 6:30 PM ET, and the main card begins at 10 PM ET.
Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena for Muhammad's welterweight belt
Muhammad makes his first title defense against Maddalena. They combine for an impressive 27-fight winning streak. Muhammad is a pressure-wrestler, while Maddalena is a well-rounded boxer.
Muhammad vs. Maddalena could decide Islam Makhachev's next fight
It is widely believed that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is waiting for the result of UFC 315 to decide whether he moves up to challenge for the welterweight title. If Muhammad wins, he'll stay at lightweight and fight Ilia Topuria; If Maddalena wins, he'll move up.
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot for Shevchenko's flyweight belt
Shevchenko makes her first defense of her second flyweight reign. Her opponent, Manon Fiorot, is undefeated in the UFC with seven wins, including high-profile victories over Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield.
Who's undefeated at UFC 315?
Only one undefeated fighter stars at UFC 315, which is Israel Adesanya's teammate, Navajo Stirling.
Stirling is a kickboxer first and foremost, with four knockouts in six professional victories. He fights former KSW fighter Ivan Erslan, a striker with a 71 percent finishing rate, on the prelims.
Who to look out for at UFC 315
Outside of the obvious headliners, Jose Aldo, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Stirling, a few names are worth paying attention to.
Grasso vs. Silva
Alexa Grasso is a former flyweight champion who defeated Valentina Shevchenko. She makes her first appearance since losing the belt, and takes on phenom Natalia Silva, a fabulous striker who owns the only spinning back kick knockout in UFC women's flyweight history.
Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasudavicius is on the fast track to UFC title contention. Now riding a four-fight winning streak, Jasudavicius has been mauling competition with a heavy top game and a relentless pace. She faces a stiff test in former champion Jessica Andrade on the night's prelims.
Modestas Bukauskas
Bukauskas is enjoying a 4-1 run since rejoining the UFC in 2023. He's an all-action light heavyweight and constantly hunts the finish. He faces fellow action fighter Ion Cutelaba on the prelims.
Short notice fighters with nothing to lose and a lot to gain
Two fighters are stepping in on short notice at UFC 315. Former UFC dropout Kyle Prepolec fills in for Joel Alvarez against Benoit Saint-Denis on a weeks' notice. He will be rewarded with a lightweight ranking if he beats 'God of War.'
Daniel Santos has stepped in on short-notice against Jeong Yeong Lee. Willycat' has a lot to prove after a plethora of cancellations have kept him out of action since 2023.
For full reporting of UFC 315 this weekend, stay tuned with MMA Knockout.
