UFC 315 loses major main card fight
UFC 315 has already built a reputation for being a middling PPV, but matters just got worse with news of a main card fight cancellation.
The Montreal-based PPV features two title fights: Belal Muhammad defending his welterweight belt against Jack Della Maddalena, and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot. Other than this, the card didn't have too much to offer.
Making matters worse, arguably the third-most anticipated fight on the card is reportedly cancelled.
Report: UFC 315 loses Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Joel Alvarez lightweight clash
The main card lightweight banger between Benoit Saint-Denis and Joel Alvarez is reportedly off. The news was first reported as 'not official' by @MagicM_MMABets on X.
Reputable outlet La Sueur and reporter Marcel Dorff later confirmed the news as true.
The cancellation is a major hit to the UFC 315 card, and served as one of the most exciting lightweight fights to have been booked in a while. Alvarez maintains a 100 percent finishing rate in 22 victories, and Saint-Denis was on a hot-streak before back-to-back losses.
With this news, UFC 315 continues with 11 fights, assuming the UFC is looking for a short-notice replacement in the meantime.
- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena; welter title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot; fly title
- Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva; fly
- Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi; bantam
- Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan; bantam
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva; middle
- Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke; welter
- Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius; fly
- Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan; light heavy
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba; light heavy
- Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee; feather
More MMA Knockout News
- Debuting fighters score dramatic 5 & 8-second knockouts before UFC Des Moines
- UFC stream: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo free Fight Night watch along
- UFC Des Moines: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo free live stream results & highlights
- Cory Sandhagen says one adjustment could see Sean O'Malley regain title at UFC 316
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.