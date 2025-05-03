UFC stream: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo free Fight Night watch along
UFC Des Moines is here, and fans are treated to a dynamite bantamweight main event.
In the marquee fight, elite mixed martial artists Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo go to war.
Title implications are on the line as Sandhagen is one solid win away from challenging for the belt. He's been calling for a fight with Sean O'Malley, and could well fight the winner of Merab Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley at UFC 316.
Because of Sandhagen's unique position, Figueiredo could usurp him as the No. 1-contender with a dominant victory, overcoming his action-packed loss to Petr Yan earlier this year.
UFC Des Moines also welcomes the return of undefeated middleweight prospect Bo Nickal as he takes on his biggest challenge yet for a middleweight ranking. Standing in his way is former ONE Championship double-champion Reinier De Ridder. Nickal weighed an astonishing 222 lbs to begin fight week, so it should be a clash of giants in tonight's co-main event,
The full card is as follows.
UFC Des Moines Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
• Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
• Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
• Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
• Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
• Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones
UFC Des Moines Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
• Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev
• Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
• Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le
• Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes
• Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic
UFC Des Moines free stream
Fans can watch along with Hall of Famer Jens Pulver, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC fighter hides in dog crate after attacking girlfriend
- Knockout artist enters UFC Des Moines after vicious 18-second KO in last fight
- Ilia Topuria’s coach says he’d 'kill' Makhachev and Oliveira on the feet
- Conor McGregor’s viral 'That Guy' victim is back in UFC action this weekend
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.