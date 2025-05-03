UFC Des Moines: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo free live stream results & highlights
The UFC’s recent road trip carries on tonight (May 3) with a UFC Fight Night card at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.
The main event is a bantamweight tilt featuring top-ranked contenders Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo, who initially went 3-0 after moving up from flyweight before coming up short against Petr Yan in his last outing.
The night’s middleweight co-main event will see Reinier de Ridder try to hand Bo Nickal the first loss of his MMA career after “RDR” kicked off his UFC tenure with submission-wins over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland.
UFC Des Moines Main Card & Prelims
The rest of the main card includes a pair of bantamweight bouts featuring Montel Jackson taking on Daniel Marcos and Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey. Santiago Ponzinibbio will also meet Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight contest, and the main card opens with Des Moines’ own Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones in a battle between UFC returnees.
The featured prelim for UFC Des Moines is a women’s bantamweight bout between former titleholder Miesha Tate and Yana Santos, and the rest of the prelims are highlighted by top strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Gillian Robertson as well as a number of other well-matched fights.
The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
UFC Des Moines Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
• Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
• Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
• Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
• Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
• Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones
UFC Des Moines Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
• Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev
• Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
• Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le
• Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes
• Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic
